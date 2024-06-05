Highlights Liverpool are set to match last summer's £150 million spending to bolster their defence and attack under new boss Arne Slot.

The Reds are eyeing young talent for long-term success, with PSV's Johan Bakayoko and Juventus' Federico Chiesa on the radar.

Defensive targets include Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio, Piero Hincapie, and Leny Yoro.

Liverpool are likely to match last summer's spending as they look to rebuild a title charge under new boss Arne Slot, transfer expert Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT. The journalist further explained that incoming transfers will primarily focus on defence and attack as areas to strengthen.

Last summer, around £150 million was dished out to refresh the midfield with the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch as Jurgen Klopp was given the chance to revamp his Reds squad. And it appears Slot will be given the same luxury as his predecessor with Jones expecting the Anfield outfit to afford a similar sum to their new manager.

Liverpool will look to underline their title credentials for next year and have eyes fixed on the long-term future, with a number of transfer targets being under 23 years of age.

New Wide Player to Arrive at Anfield

Bakayoko and Chiesa emerge as potential options

A new wide player is expected to arrive at Anfield and reportedly, Johan Bakayoko of PSV has been scouted. Bakayoko, 21, scored 12 goals and registered nine assists in 33 games as PSV won the Eredivisie last term.

Jones also notes Federico Chiesa is worth keeping an eye on, should he leave Juventus. The 26-year-old Italian winger has just 12 months left on his contract and renewal talks with the club and his agent, Fali Ramadani, have not progressed positively. Chiesa could leave the club this summer for a fee as low as £21 million (€25 million). If Liverpool opt for him, they'll face competition from Roma.

That said, with both Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, it seems the likelihood of either Bakayoko or Chiesa arriving revolves around who stays and who goes.

Johan Bakayoko vs Federico Chiesa league stats comparison 2023-24 Statistics Johan Bakayoko Federico Chiesa Matches Played 33 33 Goals 12 9 Assists 9 2 Expected Goals (xG) 8.7 6.4 Non-penalty goals expected (npxG) 8.7 5.6 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 8.0 6.2 Shot-Creating Actions (SCA) 144 117 Goal-Creating Actions (GCA) 15 9 Final table position 1st 3rd

Options in Defence

Hincapie and Yoro targeted

According to Jones, Liverpool have kept close tabs on a Portuguese pair, in Benfica’s Antonio Silva and Sporting Lisbon's Goncalo Inacio. Piero Hincapie of recently crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen as well as Leny Yoro of Lille have both been shortlisted.

Yoro enjoyed a stellar season, playing 32 times as Lille finished fourth in Ligue 1. Liverpool face the challenge of interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid particularly. The Red Devils are allegedly willing to table an offer worth nearly €60 million (£51 million), while Los Blancos have urged the young Frenchman to wait for them, perhaps utilising the lure of being European champions, as well as bagging compatriot Kylian Mbappe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro conceded 29 goals and kept 15 clean sheets in 32 matches in the Ligue 1 2023/24 season. That meant when the 18-year-old was part of the back line, his team conceded a goal every 92 minutes. (Via Footystats)

A new keeper is likely to arrive too. But while both Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher are being pursued by clubs, it seems likelier that the back-up spot will change rather than the Reds' number one.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.