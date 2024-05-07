Highlights Liverpool will focus on signing a new centre-back and forward this summer, says Fabrizio Romano.

Reports have been suggesting that the Reds were looking for a new midfielder.

Darwin Nunez's future at Anfield has been questioned in recent days as Arne Slot looks to bring in a new attacker.

Last summer, Liverpool rebuilt their squad with a brand-new midfield, and currently, the transfer priorities are elsewhere, according to Fabrizio Romano. New manager Arne Slot could be set to spend big in his first year at Anfield, but the Dutchman could leave one area untouched and rely on previous signings.

The departing manager Jurgen Klopp built a new midfield less than a year ago after the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left the team. Liverpool have spent £146million on four new signings: Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo, refreshing their team, which looks comfortably set to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this year.

Liverpool Transfer Plans Revealed

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano suggested that the club under Slot will focus on other areas in the summer:

"Liverpool have different priorities – a new centre-back, and a new player in the offensive positions, so these are the areas to watch, more than a big signing in midfield."

Liverpool are likely to lose two experienced centre-backs in the summer as both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez could leave the club to welcome a new challenge elsewhere. Alongside Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Jarell Quansah, the club would need a fourth centre-back, and recently, Romano named Goncalo Inacio among the candidates as a potential target for the Reds.

The 22-year-old has become a key player for Sporting Lisbon in recent years and has caught the attention of most top European clubs. Reportedly, Inacio has a £52 million release clause, which is already attracting huge competition for his signature this summer from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Liverpool have long admired the Portuguese defender and targeted him last year, but ultimately decided to bring reinforcements in the midfield. Inacio could heat up the competition for the starting centre-back spot alongside van Dijk and ultimately replace the Dutchman, who is about to turn 33 this July.

Nunez set to leave Liverpool?

Liverpool are also keeping an eye on the forwards' market, Romano suggests. Scoring has been an issue for some of the club's forwards this season, most notably, Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan attacker has only scored 11 goals in the Premier League this season and averages a goal every 183 minutes.

The 24-year-old, who cost Liverpool £85 million in 2022, is still the club's record signing and one of the highest earners in the squad. In recent weeks, Barcelona has emerged as a potential destination for Nunez. Reportedly, the Catalans are looking to cut their wage bill and could replace Robert Lewandowski with the Uruguayan forward as soon as this summer.

Liverpool will also be looking to answer questions over Mohamed Salah's future this summer. The Egyptian's contract expires next year, and the club could risk losing him for free. While fans still anticipate a contract extension, last summer, Liverpool already rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia for Salah, who faces a decisive summer for his career.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 07-05-24.