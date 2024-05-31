Highlights Liverpool target Crysencio Summerville could be available for a cut-price deal this summer.

The Dutchman enjoyed a successful season for Leeds, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

Liverpool are 'keen' to renew Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold's contracts.

Liverpool target Crysencio Summerville could be available for a ‘cut-price deal’ after Leeds lost in the Premier League promotion battle, journalist Ben Jacobs reveals to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old is a long-term target for the Reds and could now be available for £30-40million, according to Jacobs, half of what RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo could cost.

Leeds’ 1-0 loss to Southampton saw the Whites remain in the Championship for another year, and star players like Summerville are now unlikely to stay beyond the summer.

The Dutchman impressed for Leeds this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists in 49 games in all competitions.

Summerville, who was named the Championship Player of the Season, now faces interest from multiple Premier League clubs, including Chelsea.

The Reds are likely to undergo a summer reshuffle after new manager Arne Slot’s arrival and are looking for fresh faces to start the Dutchman’s tenure at Anfield.

Summerville ‘Cut Price Deal’ for Liverpool

He's a target for the Reds

As well as Summerville, Liverpool were also linked with RB Leipzig’s Olmo in recent weeks.

The Spaniard is likely to be on the move this summer as Man City and Bayern eye Olmo in the transfer window.

Jacobs tells GMS that Summerville is likely to be the cheaper option for Liverpool this summer:

“Where they are moving at the moment is around this wide attack-minded player, and Crysencio Summerville is on their radar. And now that Leeds haven't got promoted, there may be more of a cut-price deal available for somewhere between £30 and £40 million. That would have been higher, had Leeds got promoted. Because they've not gone up, Leeds are definitely going to have to look to sell some of their star assets. So there may be a deal available there for potentially close to half the price of a player like Olmo, and in exactly the kind of profile that Liverpool are looking for.”

Summerville, who has been described as ‘unplayable’ by Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson, is a player Slot would reportedly favour as one of his first signings in charge of Liverpool.

Crysencio Summerville Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 46 20 9 FA Cup 2 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Liverpool ‘Keen’ to Keep Three Stars

Their contracts expire next summer

Liverpool are keen to renew the expiring contracts of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Keeping these three stars is a priority for the Reds this summer, as the trio, who approach their final contract year at Anfield, will be crucial for Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

Liverpool are unlikely to see another wave of exits like last summer, when the club said goodbye to captain Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Naby Keita, and James Milner.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-05-24.