Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed that ‘there is progress’ on his new contract at the club, according to journalist James Pearce.

The Dutch superstar provided a positive update about his Anfield future following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Fulham on Sunday, which saw Arne Slot's side suffer their second loss of the Premier League campaign.

Van Dijk has less than three months left on his contract, which expires at the end of June, and revealed he is in ongoing ‘internal discussions’ regarding his future when speaking to reporters after the loss at Craven Cottage:

“There is progress, yeah. These are internal discussions and we’ll see. “I love the club, I love the fans and they were there for us again and we wanted to reward them. “But I want them to be there Sunday again and make the stadium an amazing venue like always for us.”

Van Dijk is one of three Liverpool stars who have yet to resolve their futures at the club, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are growing 'confident' that the Egypt international will snub an Anfield extension and seek a new challenge in the Middle East after eight years on Merseyside.

Alexander-Arnold’s future is even more uncertain – the England international seems to have already agreed to a move to Real Madrid after the season, in what would be a major coup for the Champions League winners.

Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold are three of Liverpool’s five longest-serving players, alongside Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson.

The Dutch defender, who turns 34 in July, has been irreplaceable for Slot this season, playing every minute of their Premier League campaign, which could soon result in their 20th English title.

The Reds ended their 26-game unbeaten league run on Sunday but remain strong favourites to win as they hold an 11-point lead over Arsenal in second with seven games remaining.

