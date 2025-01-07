Liverpool have made a shock bid for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Fichajes.

The Premier League leaders have reportedly submitted a £42m offer to Los Blancos for the French international, consisting of an initial £29m payment and £13m in add-ons.

The Reds have identified Tchouameni as a key target to bolster Arne Slot’s midfield and have advanced their pursuit with an unexpected opening bid.

According to Fichajes, the Merseysiders are likely to face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City for Tchouameni’s signature, with the next few weeks deemed ‘decisive’ in the race to sign the 24-year-old.

Tchouameni, who pockets £200,000 per week, has been a key player for Los Blancos this season, making 21 appearances in all competitions, including five in the Champions League.

Real Madrid’s injury crisis has forced Carlo Ancelotti to experiment by using the Frenchman in multiple positions across the field this term, including at centre-back, where he has played six times since the start of September.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tchouameni has made 110 appearances for Real in all competitions since joining from Monaco in July 2022.

Liverpool have yet to make any new signings in the January transfer window and are not expected to be busy after a strong first half of the season under Slot.

The Reds’ main focus remains extending contracts for Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the latter now receiving concrete interest from Real Madrid.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League leaders could explore a low-cost deal for a new defender in January if an opportunity arises similar to Federico Chiesa’s move in the summer.

Liverpool welcomed the Italian international on a cut-price £10m deal in August and may look to do another low-cost transfer to bolster their backline this month.

After their entertaining 2-2 draw with Manchester United, the Reds will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-01-25.