Liverpool are “prepared to take their time” searching for a new sporting director, as journalist Ben Jacobs expects the Anfield outfit to be “quite considered about the process.”

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will step down as Reds manager at the end of the 2023/24 season. A number of his coaching team will also depart the club at the campaign’s conclusion.

Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has also left Liverpool following the culmination of the 2024 winter transfer window, meaning that the Merseyside giants have several vital appointments to make over the coming months. Liverpool remain at the top of the Premier League and will play in the Carabao Cup final later this month. They have also reached the latter stages of the Europa League and FA Cup.

Schmadtke’s departure set to get the wheels in motion at Liverpool

It will be all change at Liverpool this summer, with the Reds looking to move on from the Klopp era and appoint a successor worthy of taking the German head coach’s seat in the dugout. Another task that will take significant priority will be to get another sporting director on board following the departure of Schmadtke. The former Cologne director only arrived at Liverpool in May 2023 and has already played a significant role in the club's success this term.

Schmadtke dictated the Reds’ summer rebuild, which saw the sales of experienced statesmen such as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch brought in to freshen up Klopp’s midfield. However, after Klopp revealed that he would be leaving Anfield, Schmadtke’s decision to depart was also confirmed. This leaves Liverpool with an essential series of appointments to preside over before the 2024 summer transfer window opens.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (10th February) that Liverpool are interested in hiring Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth for a similar role on Merseyside. Ashworth has played a crucial role in the Magpies’ recent success. He has overseen the North East outfit reach the Carabao Cup final and achieve a fourth-placed Premier League finish, which subsequently resulted in qualification for the Champions League.

Former Liverpool honcho Michael Edwards had been considered, but he has snubbed a return to the six-time European champions after leaving in the summer of 2022. Former Monaco man Paul Mitchell could also be a contender, but the Reds will be wary that arch-rivals Manchester United are also in the market for a sporting director.

Jurgen Klopp - Premier League record Matches 320 Wins 201 Draws 74 Losses 45 Goals For 683 Goals Against 315 Manager of the Month awards 9 Stats according to the official Premier League website, correct as of 13-02-24

Ben Jacobs - Liverpool are not putting a ‘specific timescale’ on sporting director appointment

Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool sources claim they are prepared to take their time and haven’t put a time figure on the club’s appointment of a new sporting director. The journalist also states that the Reds will be “open-minded” about any Schmadtke replacement. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I would expect Liverpool to be quite considered about the process. Sources indicate that they are prepared to take their time, and they're not putting a specific timescale on it. They're not fixed on one candidate only and will be very open-minded. They're going to seek a lot of voices. Now the winter transfer window is shut, they’ll be able to approach any candidate in an incumbent role, knowing that there's a bit more time because they're not obviously busy and frantically working within the confines of an open window.”

Liverpool ‘confident’ they could lure Xabi Alonso to Anfield

Following the announcement of Klopp’s departure at the end of January, Liverpool will already be preparing to approach potential candidates to replace the successful German head coach at Anfield. The 56-year-old informed the Reds board of his decision in November 2023, meaning an announcement of his decision to leave would not have shocked the hierarchy.

Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT (12th February) that Liverpool are confident of being able to tempt Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso to Anfield. The former Reds midfielder sees his side top of the Bundesliga table following an impressive 3-0 triumph over Bayern Munich on 10th February.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that Tottenham Hotspur are confident that current head coach Ange Postecoglou won’t leave the north London outfit for Liverpool this summer. The Australian head coach has made a positive start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with his attacking brand of football and is competing to bring Champions League football back to the club.