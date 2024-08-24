Liverpool have not shut the door on new arrivals this summer, and fans could expect further incomings as the transfer window ticks into it's final week Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

It has been an underwhelming first transfer window for newly-appointed Arne Slot. Tasked with succeeding his legendary predecessor Jurgen Klopp, the Dutchman has a heavy burden of expectations on his shoulders to perform this season. Yet, the Reds are still to make a single senior signing to support their squad, much to the frustration of fans.

But Romano's words will come as a source of optimism, and the deal for Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili may not be the last we see of Liverpool in the market.

Arne Slot's Transfer Window So Far

A quiet summer of business for Liverpool

Liverpool's lack of newcomers to the first-team has spurred some worry among supporters, but it is not that they haven't tried. A move for Anthony Gordon in the early embers of the summer was thought to be on the cards, but Newcastle's adamant stance on his valuation deterred interest.

Similarly, Liverpool pushed for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi as a solution to their weakened squad depth at defensive midfield. The player also had a release clause in his contract, but convincing the Spaniard of a move to Anfield proved too difficult in the end. Zubimendi communicated a definitive rejection to Liverpool and instead chose to stay put at his boyhood club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool remain the only team in the Premier League to have not made a first-team signing this summer.

Their latest approach for Georgian shot-stopper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, has looked to be more successful in comparison. Liverpool's management see the 23-year-old as Alisson Becker's eventual successor, and the recruitment team have devised a plan for the international which would see him spend some time on loan, before making his mark in the first-team. Mamardashvili has accepted the proposal, and it is thought that a transfer is close.

The Reds have been active on the front of the outgoings as well, with Fabio Carvalho and Sepp Van de Berg both netting useful profits. With Romano revealing that the club will remain in the transfer market, they may use some of the additional funds from these deals to finance their next targets.

Romano: 'Market is Not Closed' for Liverpool

They continue to look for the right opportunities

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Fabrizio Romano insisted that Liverpool were still tentative to new market opportunities, and would move for the right target should there be a suitable opening. He said:

"In terms of other signings, Liverpool keep working on opportunities. "Liverpool keep talking to agents, but Liverpool only do business if they feel this is the right opportunity, the best opportunity. So they are still in the market. "For sure, they're still exploring opportunities. Their market is not closed, but it will depend on opportunities."

Joe Gomez Open Minded to Move Away from Liverpool

Slot may have lined up replacements

With Liverpool having already seen 22-year-old defensive prospect Van de Berg depart to Brentford, the exit of another defender may push them into the market for a reinforcement. As per GMS sources, Joe Gomez is reportedly open to a move away from the red half of Merseyside, which follows after the 27-year-old being included in a proposal to Newcastle for Gordon.

Joe Gomez's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Levi Colwill, Piero Hincapie and Mohamed Simakan Joe Gomez Levi Colwill Piero Hincapie Mohamed Simakan Percentage of aerial duels won 75.6% 68.3% 57.1% 62.5% Ball recoveries 5.61 4.80 4.73 4.75 Clearances 2.53 3.30 2.61 2.90 Tackles 2.37 2.40 2.12 2.02 Blocks 1.31 1.40 1.09 1.51 Interceptions 0.96 1.30 0.79 1.22

Slot and co have lined up potential replacements with Chelsea's Levi Colwill, Bayer Leverkusen's Pierio Hincapie and RB Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan among the options. Liverpool could make an eleventh-hour move for one of the three, but a transfer entirely depends on Gomez's future.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt