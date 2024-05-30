Highlights Liverpool are interested in acquiring Federico Chiesa amid contract uncertainty at Juventus.

Chiesa's strong performances have attracted multiple clubs across Europe.

The Italian winger could potentially join a Premier League club such as Liverpool, but Roma and Napoli also stand as likely destinations.

Federico Chiesa could be on the move from Serie A club Juventus in the summer, with clubs being touted with a move for his services - and one of those could be Liverpool, who will be keeping an eye on his current contract situation, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Chiesa, an Italy international who is expected to be one of their leading figures heading into the EURO 2024 tournament, has long picked up interest from other clubs in his time at Juventus and after getting back to his best this season, reports have tipped him with moves across Europe - in which the Reds will be hoping to snag him from the Turin club.

Federico Chiesa: Transfer News Latest

The goalscoring forward has been touted with a move away from Juventus

A report from TuttoJuve earlier in the month claimed that Liverpool have been monitoring Chiesa for a number of years, though with transfer plans put on hold prior to Arne Slot's move to Anfield, they have now stepped up their interest in acquiring his services.

It is believed that Liverpool scouts were in attendance for the Coppa Italia final, where Chiesa started up front for Juventus as they downed Atalanta 1-0 to win their first piece of silverware in three years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Federico Chiesa has scored 47 goals in 235 games in Serie A for Fiorentina and Juventus

Chiesa is a player who is constantly linked with a move away from Juventus, and with his contract expiring at the end of next season, that could tempt a few clubs into making him a top target over the summer months as clubs across the continent look to improve their squads going into the new season.

Chiesa Could See a Move to Liverpool in the Future

Chiesa has been linked with a move to Anfield

Chiesa's Juventus future is up in the air as he looks to the future, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - and with his contract set to run out in 2025, there is an air of uncertainty over whether he extends his contract for a year until 2026.

Should he fail to do so, with talks set to commence extremely soon, then it is likely that he will leave the Turin-based outfit in the summer, where he will have a chance to shine in Italy's performance at EURO 2024 in Germany.

Liverpool have been linked already this summer, and are long-term admirers of his talent, though it is unclear as to whether they have any serious interest at present and with his estimated £183,000-per-week wages, the winger would cost a lot in terms of wages.

Federico Chiesa's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 =6th Assists 2 7th Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Goals 9 2nd Match rating 6.98 4th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 30/05/2024

Arne Slot could look to add back-up for Mohamed Salah and as a goalscoring right-winger, Chiesa, who has been described as a 'superstar', would represent a solid option for the Reds should they proceed to make a bid for his services.

Roma and Napoli are also considered as two clubs that he could join in the summer months, with the duo being touted as his most likely destinations - though an offer from the Premier League could make him snub any interest and turn his head towards a move to the English top-flight.

Chiesa Would Have to be Patient at Liverpool

The Reds boast a plethora of talented wide men

With Salah likely to stay at Anfield, there may well have to be patience on Chiesa's behalf should he wish to make the move to Liverpool. The Egpytian had been touted with a move away from Merseyside in recent months as a result of a £150million bid by Al-Ittihad at the start of last season but any move away from the Reds now seems unlikely.

Chiesa has struggled for regular goals in recent seasons with Juventus but this campaign's high of 10 in all competitions has given him the platform to go ahead and impress even further next season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.