Highlights Liverpool are targeting Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

The Reds are seeking a younger, creative winger due to uncertainties around Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz's future.

Dutch winger Summerville is highly sought-after, with Liverpool facing competition from other European sides.

Liverpool are targeting a move for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville ahead of what promises to be a busy summer transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old winger faces interest from multiple Premier League clubs, but he is yet to make an official decision, as Leeds are also keen on retaining the Englishman if they secure promotion from the Championship.

After a successful season in the second division, Daniel Farke’s side now face Norwich in the Championship play-offs, and Summerville is a key figure for the Yorkshire club this year. The Dutch winger was the third-leading scorer in the league this campaign and was named the Championship Player of the Season.

Liverpool Targeting Move for Summerville

Jacobs tells GIVEMESPORT that Summerville is a target for Liverpool, who are anticipating a busy transfer window:

“Liverpool are going to be in for a really busy summer and there will be additions, particularly in a wide winger-type area. “Regardless of the fact that Mo Salah is expected to stay, with Luis Diaz not signing a new deal as of now Liverpool are still going to be looking for a slightly younger, wide, creative-minded player. “That is where a target like Crysencio Summerville comes into the conversation potentially, and others of his profile, and they're also going to be looking for a centre-back which has been a priority long before they knew who their new manager was.”

Summerville has thrived at Elland Road this season, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists, and has been described as being "unplayable" by Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman.

Liverpool face competition for the Dutchman’s signature as many top European sides are interested, including Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle, and Bayer Leverkusen.

Busy Summer Ahead for Liverpool

Before joining Leeds in 2020, Summerville played for Feyenoord, where the future Liverpool manager Arne Slot currently works. Although the the Dutch never crossed paths at the club, they might have the opportunity to work together at Liverpool.

According to a Dutch source, 1908.nl (as cited by Anfield Sector), Slot is “wild” about Summerville and could kick off his Liverpool tenure by securing him as the first signing.

Liverpool are likely to reinforce their attack next season, as both Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez could be on the move. Salah is yet to sign a contract extension, as the Egyptian’s deal is set to expire in 12 months, while Nunez’s recent poor form has fueled exit rumors.

The Uruguayan went on social media after the victory over Tottenham and deleted all Liverpool-related pictures from his Instagram account. According to Fabrizio Romano, Nunez is set to hold talks with Slot before the upcoming season to solve his future. Barcelona are rumored to be interested in Nunez, as the Catalans look to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Related Exclusive: £49m Liverpool Star 'Likely to Push for Dream Transfer Away' Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is desperate to join Barcelona if the opportunity to link up with the La Liga giants arises

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-05-24.