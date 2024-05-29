Highlights Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Reds had previously been linked with his teammate Teun Koopmeiners.

Juventus currently lead the race for the Dutchman as Liverpool shift their attention elsewhere.

Reports in Italy claim Liverpool hold an interest in Atalanta midfielder Ederson as new head coach Arne Slot prepares for a first season in charge at Anfield. The Dutchman has been named as Jurgen Klopp’s successor and is set to formally take over at the beginning of June.

Slot will assess his squad options when the players reconvene for pre-season in early July, but new additions in key areas will also be key to ensuring he succeeds at Liverpool. Plenty of names have already emerged as potential targets, including midfielders.

Despite bolstering that area of the pitch only 12 months ago with the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, rumours suggest they could strengthen further this summer. Teun Koopmeiners has previously been linked, while his Atalanta teammate Ederson is the latest name to emerge.

Liverpool ‘Interested’ in Ederson

Reds scouts left 'bewitched' after watching the Brazilian live

If reports in Italy are anything to go by, Koopmeiners may not be the Atalanta midfielder Liverpool are keeping a watchful eye over. According to CalcioMercato, Koopmeiners is a priority target for Serie A giants Juventus.

Ederson, on the other hand, is attracting interest from Liverpool. The 24-year-old moved to Italy in 2022 from his homeland in Brazil and during his first two seasons with Atalanta, he amassed 89 appearances for the club and left Reds scouts 'bewitched' after they watched him live.

In that time, he scored eight goals and registered two assists across all competitions. Ederson also played a crucial role in Atalanta’s run to the Europa League final last term, where they clinched an impressive 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin, with Italian journalist Carlo Garganese labelling him a "machine".

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson has been a reliable and ever present figure for Atalanta in 2023/24 as he started 46 games across all competitions.

Juventus ‘Move’ for Liverpool Target Koopmeiners

The Old Lady are in pole position to sign the Dutchman

Koopmeiners has also been linked with Liverpool this summer as he previously played under Slot at AZ Alkmaar. However, it seems Juventus are leading the race for his signature, as reports in Italy suggest. CalcioMercato also claims that the Serie A giants have made a ‘concrete’ move for Koopmeiners in recent days, offering Atalanta €45million.

While the midfielder is not deemed ‘non-transferable’ to Atalanta, they value the Dutch international closer to €60million and it will take a far greater offer to tempt them to the table. The report also emphasises there is no movement from Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, which puts Juve firmly in pole position to land the player’s signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Much like Ederson, Koopmeiners has been a key player for Gian Piero Gasperini this season with 12 goals and five assists in his 33 Serie A games so far. In the Europa League, the 26-year-old registered two assists, including one in the semi-finals against Marseille.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 29-05-24.