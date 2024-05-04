Highlights Liverpool may spend big in the transfer market as a result of Arne Slot's arrival.

Liverpool could be set to spend big in the summer transfer market to give Arne Slot the best possible chance of success once he makes the move from Feyenoord in the coming months - and with Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners reportedly in their sights, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds will pick up an "absolute bargain" if they can fend off interest from four other clubs.

Slot is set to join Liverpool in the summer after the Reds reportedly agreed a fee with Feyenoord for his services, and whilst there is anticipation building over how they will do under his guidance, the De Kuip boss already has some issues to iron out. Thiago and Joel Matip are likely to leave on free transfers with their contracts running out, whilst Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all have just over a year left on their existing deals.

But what will give fans their biggest excitement over the summer is who they will bring in under Slot, with a host of Dutch players being linked to the club. Koopmeiners is a potential export they could bring in from the Benelux nation - and Jones believes that whilst three other Premier League clubs could be in the race for his signature, they could close a deal for an "absolute bargain" if he does join.

Jones: Koopmeiners Would Be An "Absolute Bargain"

The Reds could add Koopmeiners to their ranks in the summer

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated that Newcastle, Chelsea and Arsenal are all likely to be in the race for the midfielder, though Juventus lead the race. However, if that breaks down, Liverpool have a genuine chance at one of the "signings of the summer". He said:

"Koopmeiners is one to watch out for at the end of the season because he wants to move and if the Juventus transfer does not work out for him then there is a strong chance he will move to the Premier League. Arsenal have had a good look at him and so have Liverpool. Newcastle have been linked but that one has been played down to me recently, while you can never rule Chelsea out as they have had eyes on him in the past. His price bracket is €50-60million and for me, that’s an absolute bargain. He would be one of the signings of the summer."

Teun Koopmeiners Would Fit in Well at Liverpool

The Dutchman is versatile which is invaluable throughout a season

Crucially, Koopmeiners is able to excel in defensive midfield, attacking midfield and central midfield - making him the ideal option for clubs such as Liverpool who are challenging for silverware on four fronts in most seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Teun Koopmeiners has 21 caps for the Netherlands, scoring two goals.

Playing in an attacking sense for Atalanta, Koopmeiners has shone for the Bergamo-based outfit with 14 goals and five assists in all competitions, and with the club reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League after their 3-1 aggregate over Liverpool, there is every chance that he takes home silverware at the end of the season at the expense of Jurgen Klopp.

Alternatively, he largely featured in a defensive midfield role for AZ Alkmaar; and his adept nature at being able to excel in both roles could be crucial to Liverpool's plans throughout the season. With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both departing in the past year, Liverpool lack a real option to sit in front of the defence is Wataru Endo is injured, which could prompt them to make a move for Koopmeiners.

