Highlights Liverpool are targeting Lille star Leny Yoro, though he is the only player they are showing concrete interest in.

The Reds need a leading centre-back, alongside potential backup for Mohamed Salah.

A creative midfielder is also sought to spark the team's performance.

Liverpool will be aiming to give new boss Arne Slot a platform to have the best start possible in his spell as Reds boss, after taking over from long-serving star Jurgen Klopp last month - but whilst targets will be looked at to be brought in, the Reds only have concrete interest in one player so far - with James Pearce of The Athletic claiming that Lille star Leny Yoro is the only player the club are in for.

The Reds were exceptional for the majority of the season, winning the Carabao Cup following a dramatic late win over Chelsea at Wembley, and at one point towards the end of the season they were top of the Premier League table as the club chased a historic quadruple in Klopp's final season. However, a collapse in the league alongside a last-gasp exit in the FA Cup to Manchester United and a ceremonious drubbing by Atalanta in the Europa League saw the club's season come to a shattering end. Klopp has since departed, and Slot's arrival means that the club need to make new signings when possible - but according to Pearce, only Yoro, who could cost in the region of £51m, is firmly on their radar and even then, he is expected to move to Real Madrid.

Yoro 'Only Concrete Target' for Liverpool at Present

The youngster is wanted by various clubs

Writing for The Athletic, Pearce admitted that the Reds' outlook is rather quiet at the moment; and despite the rumour mill for new stars going into 'overdrive', only Yoro is of concrete interest to the Merseyside club. He said:

"The rumour mill has gone into overdrive, but the only link with real substance so far involves Lille centre-back Leny Yoro. Liverpool’s interest is strong, but competition is fierce and they expect European champions Real Madrid to win the race for his signature."

Liverpool have been in need of a centre-half since it was announced that Joel Matip was set to depart the club at the end of the season. The Cameroonian had been an outstanding servant at Anfield but with other, younger options becoming more prominent alongside Matip turning 33 in the summer, the time seemed right to part ways with the centre-back despite his years of strong service.

Leny Yoro's Ligue 1 statistics - LOSC Lille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 4th Assists 2 =6th Clearances Per Game 3 2nd Average Passes Per Game 58.6 4th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =4th Match rating 6.74 10th

Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah is a very strong quartet, but if Liverpool are to ramp up their efforts to win the Premier League title, they need a leading centre-back to go alongside the Dutchman. Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Yoro is a 'dream' target for the Reds.

Liverpool Need Midfield Reinforcements

The Reds need vast investment across the park

Liverpool don't just need a centre-back. Backup is needed for Mohamed Salah on the right wing, and whilst Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak both represent strong young options, they aren't quite at the level required yet - especially with Elliott starting in a more central role - and as a result, stars such as Johan Bakayoko and Arda Guler have been linked.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yoro has already made 60 appearances for Lille at the age of 18.

A creative midfielder could also come in handy. Dominik Szoboszlai hasn't had the desired effect that fans would want him to have in the whole, and with Alexis Mac Allister playing better in a deeper role alongside metronome veteran Thiago Alcantara running his contract down, there needs to be a spark in the centre of the park that can allow the front line to run amok.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-07-24.