Liverpool’s midfield has undergone a huge makeover this summer, with several players leaving the club.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have become the latest two to depart, following the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out the door.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have arrived from RB Leipzig and Brighton respectively as two replacements, and one more could be on the way.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, with his performances last season in the Premier League catching the eye.

But any deal for Lavia will not be cheap.

Liverpool have already seen an offer of £34 million plus £4 million in add-ons rejected for the 19-year-old.

The Times write that the Merseyside club have made a second bid worth £41 million, but that they are reluctant to meet Southampton’s demand of £50 million.

If no compromise can be reached over a fee though, Liverpool will end up having to break the bank to sign the teenager.

Several wonderkids have arrived in English football's top-flight over the years, or have moved between Premier League clubs, with all of them experiencing varying degrees of success.

And with Lavia potentially entering this list soon, GIVEMESPORT thought we would pay a visit to Transfermarkt and count down the 15 most expensive Premier League teenagers ever.

15 John Obi Mikel - Lyn to Chelsea (€20 million)

Mikel’s transfer to Chelsea was nothing short of eventful, with a move to Manchester United on the cards at one point.

He was even snapped wearing a United shirt at a press conference.

But the then-19-year-old would then sign for Chelsea in 2006, later stating that he felt pressured into signing for the Red Devils.

Mikel would go on to be a key player for Chelsea for more than a decade, making 372 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

He would lift two Premier Leagues, a Champions League, and four FA Cups along the way too.

14 Calum Chambers - Southampton to Arsenal (€20.23 million)

Chambers had excelled for Southampton as a teenager, making 25 appearances for the Saints before moving to north London in 2014.

Arsene Wenger thought he could be a key player for the Gunners when the signing was confirmed, describing how the defender had “tremendous quality.”

Chambers would become a decent squad player for Arsenal, but he wouldn’t ever live up to Wenger’s expectations.

Loan moves to Middlesbrough and Fulham would follow, and he joined Aston Villa in January 2022.

13 Amad Diallo - Atalanta to Manchester United (€21.3 million)

United supporters have high hopes for the winger they signed in 2021.

Diallo has made just nine appearances for his parent club but looked superb while on loan at Sunderland last season.

In 42 matches, the 21-year-old scored 14 goals and registered four assists as the Black Cats reached the play-offs, only to lose to Luton Town.

He picked up an injury against Arsenal in a pre-season match but will hope to be back soon and showing United fans exactly what he can do.

12 Diogo Dalot - Porto to Manchester United (€22 million)

Dalot was just 19-years-old when he signed for United in 2018.

He did not initially make the right-back spot his own though and joined AC Milan on loan in 2020 to get regular game time.

But since returning, he has been a regular feature in United’s starting lineups, playing 30 matches in all competitions during the 2021/22 season and then 42 games last year.

Despite the increase in minutes, Dalot is still not a guaranteed starter, with Erik ten Hag admitting earlier this year that it’s close between the Portuguese defender and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“I think it's really close, the competition between them,” he said in April. “Maybe Aaron gives you a little bit more defending, Diogo gives you maybe a little more offence.

“But I have to say I think they both have made progress in both areas, so it's really close.”

11 Ryan Sessegnon - Fulham to Tottenham Hotspur (€27 million)

Spurs recruited Sessegnon from Fulham when he was 19-years-old, and although he struggled for minutes in his first season at the club, he has picked up more game time in recent years.

However, the 23-year-old still only played 811 minutes of Premier League football last season over 17 matches.

He is currently facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing hamstring surgery, a tough pill to swallow given that there was reported interest from Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

10 Moise Kean - Juventus to Everton (€27.5 million)

Kean struggled after moving to England at 19, and during his debut season with Everton, he managed just four goals in all competitions.

The Toffees loaned the striker to PSG and he rediscovered some form in France, scoring 13 times in Ligue 1 during the 2020/21 campaign.

A two-year loan to Juventus was made a permanent deal this year, with the Bianconeri paying €28 million for him.

The only solace for Everton is that they managed to make a tiny profit.

9 William Saliba - Saint-Étienne to Arsenal (€30 million)

Arsenal ended up signing a real gem.

The Gunners loaned Saliba to Nice and Marseille so that he could continue his development, and those two spells have contributed to him now being one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players.

Saliba made 27 Premier League appearances last season before a back injury kept him out of the squad, with Arsenal’s form then dropping off at a key point in their title charge.

He has now agreed a contract extension which will keep him in north London until 2027.

8 Malo Gusto - Lyon to Chelsea (€30 million)

Gusto is the latest signing to crack this list, with the Blues completing a deal for the right-back before loaning him back to Lyon.

He has looked sharp in pre-season for Chelsea, featuring in their matches against Brighton, Fulham and Newcastle.

Having only turned 20 in May, he could provide cover for Reece James for years to come.

7 Anderson - Porto to Manchester United (€31.5 million)

On the face of it, it certainly seems as if the money United spent on 19-year-old Anderson was worth it.

He was the Golden Boy winner in 2008, won four Premier League titles, a Champions League, and two League Cups as well.

But he would become a squad player for the Red Devils as time went on and made no more than 18 league appearances per season after his first year at the club.

Former United coach Mick Clegg later admitted that he was a “party animal.”

“You could never find a nicer person — he was popular with everyone — but he was a lazy bleeder,” he told The Athletic.

“He always had his excuses. I used to have a stick and I said to Alex Ferguson very early on, ‘If he carries on, I’m going to hit him with my bleeding stick’.

“Fergie couldn’t believe it. ‘Don’t you dare. He cost me a lot of money. You can’t be hitting one of my players, are you mad?’.

“Then, six weeks later, Fergie came to find me. ‘Where’s that bloody stick?’, he said. ‘Give me that stick. I want to hit him’.

“Anderson was more than capable of being an absolute stormer of a player. He just needed his head knocking. He didn’t keep fit. He chose not to put in the work, so it’s hard to have too much sympathy for him. He was a party animal.”

6 Gabriel Jesus - Palmeiras to Manchester City (€32 million)

Jesus would announce himself to the Premier League shortly after signing for City in January 2017.

The then-19-year-old would score seven league goals and provided four assists too, all in just 10 matches.

He would continue to score goals and lift multiple trophies, but would never have the clinical edge to become a regular starter for City.

Now at Arsenal, Jesus, like Saliba, is another one of Arteta’s key players.

5 Wesley Fofana - Saint-Étienne to Leicester City (€35 million)

What is it about Saint-Étienne and quality centre-backs?

Fofana, who was 19 at the time, established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest young defenders during his first season at the King Power.

But he had his second year derailed by a horrific leg break in a pre-season match against Villarreal.

Although he has made a full recovery from that knock, other injuries have followed and hampered his progress since moving to Chelsea in 2022.

He has recently had surgery on an ACL injury which will keep him on the sidelines for even longer.

4 Wayne Rooney - Everton to Manchester United - (€37 million)

Just imagine how much 18-year-oid Rooney would be worth in today's market…

He burst onto the scene at just 16 with Everton, scoring nine league goals in his final season with the Toffees before making the move to Manchester.

By the time he left United in 2017, he was the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

That record, along with all the trophies, probably answers the question if it was money well spent.

3 Luke Shaw - Southampton to Manchester United (€37.5 million)

Shaw joined United as an 18-year-old in 2014, but a few seasons later it looked as if his career at Old Trafford was falling apart.

The left-back famously clashed with Jose Mourinho several seasons ago, with the Portuguese coach publicly criticising his player.

He even went as far as to say after a 1-1 draw against Everton in 2017 that it was his “his body with my brain.”

However, Shaw has bounced back after Mourinho’s departure, becoming United’s first-choice left-back under Erik ten Hag and England’s starting left-back too.

His performances were rewarded with a four-year contract earlier this year, with the 28-year-old saying he was “thrilled” to still be at Old Trafford nearly a decade after joining.

2 Fabio Silva - Porto to Wolverhampton Wanderers (€40 million)

Silva made his debut for Porto at just 17, and Wolves broke their own transfer record to sign the 18-year-old in 2020.

He cost twice as much as what Borussia Dortmund paid for Erling Haaland. But both players have gone on to reach very different levels.

While Haaland has been scoring goals for fun, Silva has managed just four goals in 62 matches for Wolves.

The club still believe in his long-term potential, with the forward signing a one-year extension last summer before joining Anderlecht on loan.

And that move might be beneficial in the long run, with Silva scoring 11 times for the Belgian side. But his parent club will want to see more from him.

1 Anthony Martial - Monaco to Manchester United (€60 million)

When Martial finished superbly against Liverpool on his debut at just 19-years-old, United fans must have thought they’d signed the next big thing.

But unfortunately, things have gone pear-shaped since then.

Martial has struggled for consistency over the years, finishing with 17 league goals in 2019/20 but managing just six last season.

Now, with United looking to sign striker Rasmus Hojlund, might his United career be over?