Highlights Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is set to take charge of Liverpool this summer following Jurgen Klopp’s departure

Former midfield target Khephren Thuram could be available for a bargain fee

The Reds would face competition for his signature from a number of clubs including rivals Manchester United

Liverpool could land long-term midfield target Khephren Thuram for a cut-price fee and a discount of 75% this summer should they opt to make a move this summer, according to French outlet Nice-Matin.

The Reds were linked with the France international 12 months ago ahead of a midfield rebuild, but reported interest came to nothing as he remained at his current club.

Jurgen Klopp will depart following their final game of the Premier League season against Wolves this weekend with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot expected to take charge. The Dutch manager will look to make his mark on the squad left behind, which could result in a busy summer for the Reds as they enter a period of transition.

The rumour mill is already starting with winger Crysencio Summerville among the names linked with a move to Anfield in the summer. As the future of a number of players remain up in the air, they could yet return to previous targets - with Thuram one of the first names to resurface in the headlines this year.

Thuram ‘Available’ for Cut-Price Fee

Reports linking Liverpool to the midfielder last summer indicated a fee closer to £52m would be required to secure his services. However, this year that number could be significantly less as he is about to enter the final year of his contract at INEOS-owned Nice.

As per local outlet Nice-Matin, as little as £13m could be enough to tempt the Ligue 1 club to the table this summer. That’s a significant drop from the figures being touted last year and would represent a bargain move for FSG’s newly-appointed CEO of football Michael Edwards and Liverpool’s new sporting director Richard Hughes. Although, they would likely face competition from the likes of Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Following heaps of speculation around his future last summer, Thuram went on to play in 25 Ligue 1 games for Nice this season, scoring once and assisting once. The midfielder opened up about his future to reporters last November, indicating it was his decision to remain at the French club.

“Regarding what happened in the transfer window, I decided to stay. "I wanted to continue to progress at Nice, and progress as a player at this club. Honestly, it made me happy to be linked to all these clubs left, right and centre. It shows I’m doing the right things but as I said, I knew I wanted to stay here."

Liverpool Face Midfield Dilemma

Klopp’s priority in terms of recruitment in the summer of 2023 was evidently the midfield as all four of their signings play in that position. A whole host of players were linked, including Thuram and his France teammate Manu Kone.

However, it was Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai who came through the doors at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby. Liverpool then failed in a move for another former Brighton midfielder in Moises Caicedo, instead landing Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thiago Alcantara has played just five minutes of football for Liverpool this season.

It appears Liverpool are now well-stocked in that department, but the anticipated departure of Thiago Alcantara could open the door for further additions. Meanwhile, Gravenberch has already been linked with a move away from Liverpool less than 12 months after joining the club.

If that wasn’t enough, doubt has been cast over the future of Endo, who is set to have his future decided upon the arrival of the new manager. The question marks leave plenty for incoming Slot to think about, and it could very much be a busy summer for the Reds as the Dutchman gears Liverpool up for a return to Champions League football after a season out of the competition.