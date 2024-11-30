Liverpool have identified Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, according to Bild.

Frimpong enjoyed an exceptional 2023/24 season, netting nine goals and providing seven assists from right-wing-back, as Leverkusen went unbeaten in the Bundesliga, ending Bayern Munich's dominance in the German top flight. While the Dutchman's output has dropped slightly this term, he's still highly-thought of, and has been shortlisted by Liverpool as a possible successor to Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield, and despite reports emerging yesterday that the Reds are trying their best to convince him to do so, Spanish outlet Marca revealed that the Merseysiders have arranged a meeting with Real Madrid over the player's situation. This indicates that the Premier League club will need a succession plan in place for the possibility that Alexander-Arnold departs, and Frimpong appears to be in the reckoning to be that.

Liverpool Eyeing Frimpong

He could be the perfect Alexander-Arnold replacement

Developing through Manchester City's academy, Frimpong made his breakthrough in senior football at Celtic, before joining Leverkusen in January 2021. Taking a few years to settle in Germany, the marauding wing-back's productivity has exploded in the past two seasons, and he contributed to a staggering 26 goals in die Schwarzroten's title-winning campaign last season, prompting him to be described as 'one of the best' wing-backs in the Europe.

This outstanding year has inevitably meant the 23-year-old has begun to garner interest from across Europe. Bild report that Frimpong has been identified by Liverpool as a possible heir to Alexander-Arnold's right-back throne at Anfield.

It looks an increasingly likely outcome that Alexander-Arnold won't be plying his trade in the north-west next season, and thus his replacement will need to be sourced soon. Given the Liverpool academy graduate's impressive output, Frimpong could represent a smart replacement.

The Netherlands international, while different in style to Alexander-Arnold, possesses a similar ability to influence proceedings in the final third, and Arne Slot is said to be an admirer of his athleticism and poise in attacking areas.

It's unclear whether Leverkusen would sanction a departure for Frimpong, although an attractive financial offer from Liverpool could seduce the Bundesliga champions.

Frimpong's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 9 Assists 7 Shots Per 90 2.2 Key Passes Per 90 1.8 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.92 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 1.7

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 30/11/2024