Highlights Liverpool are prioritising a left-footed central defender signing this summer.

The Reds looking to close the gap with City and Arsenal, and may look to mirror their defensive set-ups.

The club also pursuing midfielders, having been linked with Atalanta duo Teun Koopmeiners and Ederson.

Liverpool are prioritising the signing of a left-footed central defender this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

Arne Slot arrives at Anfield with Virjil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarrel Quansah at his disposal, but with Joel Matip departing the club, the Reds are eager to bolster with a new acquisition in this position. The likes of Levi Colwill and Willian Pacho have been linked, both of whom are left-footed, suggesting that Slot's preference is to bring in someone who can operate on the left side of the central defensive partnership.

Transfer guru Romano has verified this, telling GIVEMESPORT that signing a left-sided centre-back is indeed a priority this summer, but has said the primary target remains undetermined.

Romano: Liverpool Priority is Centre-Back

The Reds are looking to close the gap with City and Arsenal

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday, renowned journalist Romano supplied more context surrounding Liverpool's approach to the summer window:

"It is (a central defender) going to be a priority for sure. Liverpool want to bring in a new centre-back, likely to be a left-footed centre-back, and so they will go for that position. They are already discussing internally with the new directors. Now there is going to be Arne Slot obviously involved in the discussion in order to decide who is the top target. There are many players they've been scouting."

With Van Dijk ageing, Joe Gomez being used more frequently as full-back cover and Quansah still developing at just 21, Liverpool are in need of strengthening at the heart of their back four. While some reports have suggested that Sepp van den Berg may be given an opportunity to prove himself under Slot, after an impressive loan spell at Mainz last season, it appears the Merseysiders are instead looking at a left-footed player to fill the void left by Matip.

As they look to close the gap with Manchester City and Arsenal, mirroring these respective teams' central defensive set-ups could help in doing so. Both City and Arsenal usually play with one left-footed central defender, with the likes of Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior all filling this role at various points last season.

The Reds currently lack this profile, with their left-footed defenders being traditional full-backs in Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. Thus, the links to the likes of Colwill and Pacho make sense.

As for Colwill, Ben Jacobs revealed yesterday that any deal would be difficult to pull off, with Chelsea 'not engaging' in negotiations with the northwest club. Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be actively pursuing a deal for 22-year-old Pacho, who has been described by Eintracht Frankfurt coach Duno Topmoller as "world-class".

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Colwill Pacho Appearances 23 33 Tackles Per 90 Minutes 2.4 1.88 Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 1.3 1.42 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 Minutes 2.15 1.64 Clearances Per 90 Minutes 3.3 4.61

Related Liverpool Consider New Striker Amid Slot Doubts Over Nunez The Uruguayan has struggled to find his best form last season.

Liverpool Also Looking at Midfielders

The club are chasing two Atalanta players

Alongside a central defender, it is believed that adding midfield reinforcements is another priority for Slot this summer. Jurgen Klopp revamped the Reds' midfield last year, but more quality and depth in this position is required if Liverpool are to challenge once again.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, the Merseyside club are interested in Atalanta midfield duo Teun Koopmeiners and Ederson, who could cost a combined £98 million.

Statistics via FBRef - as of 05/06/2024.