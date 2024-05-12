Highlights Liverpool are eyeing a move for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon this summer.

Newcastle will demand a hefty nine-figure fee for the 23-year-old, which may prevent the Reds from lodging a bid.

Gordon's admiration for Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard could play into the club's hands.

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon in the summer, according to the Daily Star, and the Reds – during their first summer without Jurgen Klopp – may have an advantage in their pursuit thanks to finding out the 23-year-old’s childhood icon was Steven Gerrard.

The England international, one of many players who has proved doubters wrong this season, made the move from Goodison Park to St James Park for Champions League action – and despite crashing out of Europe’s top tier competition at the earliest stage, the winger has impressed.

And as Eddie Howe and Co reach the end of their European-chasing 2023/24 season, Gordon has caught the interest of Liverpool’s boardroom bosses as they draw up a potential list of acquisitions for the post-Klopp era.

Plenty of Newcastle stars – Arsenal-linked Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, most notably – have been rumoured to be in line with a move away from the northeast outfit in recent weeks in light of the club’s Financial Fair Play woes - and selling Gordon could alleviate some of their troubles.

Gordon Idolised Gerrard as a Youngster

Newcastle want nine-figure fee for winger

Gordon, 23, has dazzled for the Magpies since his £45 million switch, registering 23 goal contributions in just north of 60 appearances which, in turn, earned him a well-deserved call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad. In fact, the man in question has every chance of being included in the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024.

Should the Reds lure the Liverpool-born ace to the club in the summer, however, they’ll likely have to cough up a nine-figure fee on the back of such a successful season in the black and white of Newcastle. Reports are suggesting that the club’s recently crowned Player of the Season could cost upwards of £100 million with his current club not looking to entertain the prospect of selling Gordon for any less than the aforementioned figure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Gordon is, since records began, the Premier League's ninth-fastest player, having clocked a speed of 36.68 km/h.

For Liverpool, though, the fact that he’s a boyhood Liverpool fan and Gerrard was Gordon’s childhood footballing icon growing up could play into their hands when push comes to shove in the summer transfer window. Speaking about Gerrard on the Overlap, Gordon said:

'Steven Gerrard was my football hero growing up. Coming from Liverpool, he was like a God in Liverpool, and he was unbelievable player.'

Interestingly, being from Liverpool himself, Gordon was on the club’s academy books as a young lad. Upon being released, their arch-rivals Everton pounced on the opportunity by offering him an obvious path from academy football to the trials and tribulations of first team proceedings.

Gordon’s Season So Far

Hit double figures for both goals and assists

Confusion grew over Newcastle’s £45 million investment given the twice-capped England international had not set the Premier League alight during his 78-game stint, notching seven goals and eight assists across all competitions. But Newcastle sensed an opportunity to develop him into one of the league's best wide men - and now they are reaping the benefits with Liveprool interested in his services.

Gordon has been a different beast at his current employers, however, having scored 12 goals and added a further 11 assists to his CV since arriving at the club. Not only that, but the intangible aspects of his game, such as his tenacious running and ability to press from the front, have been equally valuable to Howe and his entourage.

Anthony Gordon - Senior Career Stats Club Newcastle Everton Preston North End Appearances 63 78 11 Goals 12 7 0 Assists 11 8 0 Yellow Cards 12 13 1 Red Cards 1 0 0

This season alone, the winger has hit double figures for both goals and assists in the Premier League this season, emerging as a firm fan favourite among the Toon Army members. On the back of such a goal-ladened season, however, the Newcastle chiefs will be in no rush to part ways with the promising Englishman, despite their battles with adhering to the division’s FFP regulations.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 12/05/2024