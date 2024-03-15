Highlights Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unsure if Ibrahima Konate will feature against Manchester United in their FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury in the first leg of the Reds' last-16 Europa League tie with Sparta Prague on 7th March.

Liverpool are looking to win their second FA Cup in three seasons.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on centre-back Ibrahima Konate ahead of his side's FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester United on Sunday.

Konate has been unavailable for the Reds over the past two games and has been training on his own in the build-up to the tie at Old Trafford this weekend.

Liverpool are hoping to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since their triumph in the competition during the 2021/22 season. Konate's fitness has come into question and a place in the starting lineup is uncertain.

Konate's initial injury layoff

The defender has been absent with a hamstring issue for the last two games

Klopp would have been extremely concerned when he had to hook Konate off mid-way through the first leg of their last-16 Europa League clash with Sparta Prague on 7th March. The defender hobbled off clutching his hamstring, sparking fears among the Reds faithful that he could be out for a sustained period of time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Konate has missed 21 games through injury since signing for Liverpool in 2021.

Speaking ahead of last weekend's Premier League meeting with Manchester City, Klopp admitted he was unsure about the severity of Konate's injury, hinting that he was unavailable for the clash at Anfield:

"Ibou (Konate), I don't know; he was rather positive last night. He needs to get scanned, definitely."

This week, it was suggested that Konate has a 'good chance' of featuring against Manchester United on Sunday. The 24-year-old has been included in the France squad ahead of the upcoming international break, which bodes well for his long-term fitness.

However, Klopp will be eager not to overstretch Konate and risk exacerbating any current hamstring issues. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the German head coach revealed that the defender is in a 'tight race' to face Man Utd having missed out on training on Friday, and has hinted that there is a chance he could miss out (via James Pearce):

"It will be a tight race (for Sunday) that we will probably lose."

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

The Reds are heading into the business end of the campaign

Liverpool return to Premier League action after the March international break, when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield on 31st March. The Reds then begin April by hosting basement side Sheffield United on the 4th.

Klopp then prepares his side for a second trip to Old Trafford in a month on 7th April, hoping to secure what could be a vital three points in the race for the Premier League title, before the first leg of a Europa League quarter-final against Serie A outfit Atalanta takes place the following week.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 15-03-24.