Key Takeaways Key injuries for Liverpool include Harvey Elliott, while Andy Robertson and Darwin Nunez are also out.

Liverpool's head coach, Arne Slot, prioritises player fitness with the club's medical and conditioning team.

Despite limited summer signings, the Reds aim to keep players fit during a congested game schedule to maintain a successful season.

Liverpool have enjoyed a successful start to the 2024/25 Premier League season - winning all of their games except a shock home defeat against Nottingham Forest. This run includes a 3-0 triumph against struggling Manchester United and wins versus Ipswich Town, Brentford, Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The new head coach, Arne Slot, only made two summer signings, with Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa joining the club. Chiesa made his first start in the League Cup win against West Ham United, while the Georgian goalkeeper will join the Reds next year.

Injured players for Liverpool missed over 150 matches combined last season, which contributed to the team's fall-off in the title race at the end of the campaign. Slot is well-known for keeping players fit and available as a manager, crediting the medical experts on his backroom staff as the primary reason for this. Ahead of Liverpool's upcoming Champions League match against Bologna and away trip to Selhurst Park, here are the latest injury updates on the squad with estimated return dates.

Liverpool currently have no suspensions.

Injury List

Only one long-term absentee

The only major absentee for Liverpool's trip to Wolves on Saturday, 28th September was Harvey Elliott. He is expected to be out of action until the latter stages of October or even early November. Jayden Danns and James McConnell, two of the club's most exciting academy talents, are also sidelined with back and ankle injuries, respectively.

Two injury and fitness concerns were added following the 2-1 win at Molineux. Andy Robertson was substituted with a knock in the 89th minute, although the extent of that fitness issue is still unknown. Liverpool fans will be hoping that it is a minor problem that can be largely attributed to tiredness at the end of a hard-fought contest. Darwin Nunez was kept out of the squad altogether. An update on the Uruguayan striker's return to the squad will probably be given in Slot's pre-match press conference for the game against Bologna in the Champions League.

Liverpool Injury List - 2024/25 Player Injury Expected Return Date Harvey Elliott Fractured Foot End of October 2024 Andy Robertson Knock October 2024 Darwin Nunez Illness October 2024

Harvey Elliott

Elliott is the only long-term absentee for Liverpool, as he suffered a fractured foot during the September international break, while playing for England's Under-21s. The midfield schemer established himself as a regular in Jurgen Klopp's team last season, playing 53 games in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering 11 assists. Slot provided the following update on 13th September:

"Harvey is of course a big disappointment for him but not only for him, also for us because OK, he didn’t play that much in the first three games but he played a lot in pre-season and he showed himself really well so, of course, if he had stayed fit he would have had a lot of playing time in the upcoming fixtures. "But now he isn’t [fit] and that also gives the chance to someone else. So it is, first and foremost, a blow for himself, and then also for us because I think availability is important in the stage of the season when we play seven games in 22 days, I think. So, it’s a blow for the both of us but he will work as hard as always to come back in the best possible way. "He didn’t stay fit unfortunately so he is out for a longer time."

Liverpool have four games in 10 days at the end of October, including Premier League matches against Chelsea and Arsenal. Elliot will be hoping to make a return to the squad for one of these matches after the October international break, with games in three different competitions coming thick and fast.

Andy Robertson

Knock

Robertson emerged as the latest injury concern for Slot's side as he was forced off with a knock at the end of a 2-1 win over Wolves. A forceful tackle by Carlos Forbs with a minute to play meant the Scottish left-back was replaced by Joe Gomez. Liverpool also have Kostas Tsimikas to deputise in his absence.

Slot was quick to ease any fears about Robertson suffering a long-term injury. In his post-match press conference, the Dutch coach said:

"I don't expect it to be a big problem, although you never know. "I think he just got a knock in the end stage of the game, maybe he was a bit tired as well. "The guy who came in, Forbs, I knew him from Dutch competition... he made it a real fight for him, as well. He got a bit of a knock, but I'm expecting him to be in training Monday again, but let's wait."

The Reds have two games this week, including the early kick-off on Saturday, 5th October against Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace. If there are any doubts about Robertson's fitness, he will most likely be rested on Wednesday and reinstated for the trip to Selhurst Park.

Darwin Nunez

Illness

Ahead of the trip to Wolves, Nunez started the last two matches for Liverpool, including the 3-0 win against Bournemouth where he scored. The Uruguayan looked to be playing with more confidence after having his game time limited so far this season. However, he was ruled out of the match at Molineux with an illness.

It is expected that Slot will provide a more in-depth update on Nunez' availability in his pre-match press conference previewing the Champions League tie against Bologna. It is not expected to be a serious issue, though, and the charismatic striker will likely be included in the squad on Wednesday.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and Liverpool. Correct as of 30-09-24.