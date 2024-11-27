Liverpool teammates were reportedly ‘shocked’ to see Mohamed Salah walk over to reporters after their 3-2 win at Southampton, according to MailOnline journalist Lewis Steele.

The Egyptian winger took the headlines following Liverpool’s comeback win at St. Mary’s, revealing he is ‘disappointed’ with the club’s failure to offer him a new contract while speaking to a small group of journalists near the team bus.

Salah suggested he is currently more likely to leave than stay, with his contract now running down to its final seven months and set to expire in June 2025.

According to Steele, Salah’s decision to speak to reporters ‘sent shockwaves’ through the footballing world, including his Liverpool teammates, who were waiting on the bus as the Egyptian took time to express his concerns over his future at Anfield:

“Clearly, Salah's words have sent shockwaves throughout the footballing world, right from team-mates waiting on the bus – who were said to be shocked to see him stroll over to reporters – to TV networks in Egypt who were running round-the-clock coverage on their biggest export. “Sources close to the club have insisted that they were never expecting a speedy conclusion to any contract deal given Salah's status at the club. “But the fact he is into his final six months with no resolution in sight is a reason for widespread concern.”

Salah has been in impressive form this season, scoring 12 goals and registering 10 assists, including two strikes on Sunday to send Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Recent reports suggest Liverpool remain keen to retain their star winger beyond June 2025, but ‘there is some compromising to do’ from both sides.

According to Capology, Salah, who earns £350,000 per week, is Liverpool’s top earner, followed by Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contracts are also set to expire at the end of the season.

The trio will be able to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs in January if the impasse regarding their futures at Anfield continues.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Van Dijk is expected to commit to a new deal soon, but Alexander-Arnold and Salah’s situations remain more complicated at the moment.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 10 Assists 6 Expected goals 8.4 Expected assisted goals 3.8 Minutes played 1,053

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-11-24.