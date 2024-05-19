Highlights Liverpool could be after a midfielder despite seldom signing many players.

Liverpool's transfer window over the summer faces a monumentous rebuild with Arne Slot set to come into the managerial fold-up in place of the departing Jurgen Klopp - and as targets will be acquired by the Reds, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Anfield outfit could be after a midfielder in the window despite being a club that never sign too many first-team players.

The Merseyside giants looked to be on for a famous quadruple after winning the Carabao Cup at Wembley back in February, and with Jurgen Klopp announcing that he would be leaving the club just a month before, many believed that the footballing gods would be shining on the south side of Stanley Park to bring home four major trophies in the German's final season at the helm. That hasn't happened for a number of reasons, though with form loss being one of them alongside contracts expiring in the form of Thiago and Joel Matip, there is a need to bring players in over the summer.

It will be Slot's job to make sure that the club can utilise those brought in - and Romano believes that there is a chance they will bring a midfielder into the club to offset Thiago's departure.

Liverpool: Midfield Transfer News Latest

The Reds have a lot to do in the summer

It was confirmed on Friday morning that the Spanish metronome would be leaving the club at the expiration of his contract, bringing his four-year stay at Anfield to an anticlimactic end with just five minutes of football to his name all season.

Thiago was sorely missed in spells this season and will need to be replaced going forward, in which midfielders have been linked. Quinten Timber - brother of Jurrien, who plays at Arsenal - has been linked with a move to Anfield given that current boss Slot is all but set to move to Liverpool following developments. But beyond that, the Reds haven't been linked with too many stars with Klopp's departure likely being at the forefront of the itinerary for now.

Romano: Liverpool 'Tentative' to Midfielder Market

Fabrizio Romano believes Liverpool could be waiting for their chance

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that Liverpool are not entirely decided on a midfielder - though club chiefs are "attentive to the market". He said:

"For the midfield, let's see - at the moment, it is still not decided. Obviously they're always attentive to the market, but we also know that Liverpool don't like to sign too many players in one single transfer window. "So that could be a possibility to bring in a new midfielder, but it's not something 100 per cent decided just yet."

The Midfielder Area That Liverpool Must Target

The Reds are behind Arsenal and Manchester City in one area

Liverpool are in quite a desperate need for a defensive midfielder at the club if they are to rival Arsenal and Manchester City. Wataru Endo was a solid addition from Stuttgart in the summer and has done fairly well on all fronts, but when compared to the excellence of Declan Rice and Rodri, he is nowhere near the same league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have qualified for the Champions League in seven of their last eight years

Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are all top talents and they could hold the fort for creativity, even though Liverpool do need a Thiago-type figure in there to recycle the ball. However, it's whoever sits in front of the defence that will be more important in allowing them to win the league in the future.

