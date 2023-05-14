Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara may not be “guaranteed starts” if the Anfield outfit were to sign two midfielders this summer, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp will look to rebuild his Reds squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Midfielders

With four midfielders set to depart the club at the expiry of their contracts/loan agreements this summer, Liverpool will look to strengthen their options in the middle of the park ahead of next season.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister is to leave the Amex Stadium early this summer, with the Reds advancing on a deal after making a proposition to the player’s camp.

Meanwhile, Football.London has reported that Klopp’s side are still interested in making a move for Chelsea and England star Mason Mount, indicating that a deal for Mac Allister would not spell the end of their pursual of the Blues academy product.

And reports in Spain (via Football365) indicate that Klopp is a fan of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Nunes and would like to see the Merseyside outfit make a move for the Portugal international in the summer.

Liverpool’s interest in several midfield targets does not spell good news for Thiago, who Jones told GIVEMESPORT in February had been putting in some “weird performances.”

And the journalist believes that the Reds’ addition of bodies in the centre of the park can be a good thing for increasing the depth and competitiveness within Klopp’s squad.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Thiago?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't think Thiago would be guaranteed starts if Liverpool get the extra two midfielders they're looking for, but that's probably a good thing.

“Liverpool need that depth and competitiveness to get to the levels they want to be at every week.”

How has Thiago’s value changed whilst at Liverpool?

A lot was expected of Thiago following his £20m arrival from Bayern Munich in September 2020.

However, the £200,000 per-week earner has generally underwhelmed in his two-and-a-half-years in the Premier League, though he did play a part in the side’s Carabao Cup and FA Cup success last season.

Therefore, seeing the 46-cap Spain international’s value decline during his time at Anfield is unsurprising.

On his unveiling at Anfield, the La Masia product was valued at €48m (close to £42m) by Transfermarkt.

However, at present, the 32-year-old is rated at just €18m (close to £16m) by the same stats provider, indicating that age and level of performance have seen his valuation decline dramatically.

Given Thiago’s age, Klopp will look to add fresh legs in the middle of the park at Anfield this summer as the German head coach prepares for the most important transfer window in his seven-and-a-half years at the club.