Liverpool's failure to land Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen has somewhat slowed their managerial process down for the time being, but it's not a decision that club chiefs will be rushed into - and that includes the pursuit of Thiago Motta, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Alonso has endured an unbeaten season at Bayer Leverkusen so far this season, and could be on course for a historic invincible treble with the BayArena side still in the hunt for the Bundesliga title, the DFB-Pokal and the Europa League, having failed to have lost a game in each tournament since proceedings began in the summer.

But his intentions to stay in Germany have seen not just Liverpool, but Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also have to switch avenues in terms of their managerial recruitment, according to reports - and whilst Ruben Amorim continues to dominate headlines in terms of being the next-best frontrunner, Motta also has an outside chance after his exploits at Bologna this season.

Thiago Motta's Managerial Career So Far

It took Thiago Motta a while to get going in Italy but he is bearing the fruits of his principles

Motta arrived on the managerial scene after a playing career which saw him play for the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. Beginning at Genoa, he was unable to turn their fortunes around from relegation and was sacked after two months; and life wasn't much better at Spezia, where he guided them to safety on the penultimate game of the season - and he left by mutual agreement at the end of the season due to financial worries.

But his third move was a charm in Bologna. Beginning his first season with the Emilia-Romagna side by recording a ninth-placed finish, this season has been beyond supporters' wildest imaginations. A superb first-half of the season saw Bologna sit fourth at Christmas, and whilst they suffered a short dip into eighth a few weeks later, their recent run of eight wins from nine games - the only blemish being a 1-0 loss to champions elect Inter - has seen them as genuine favourites to qualify for the Champions League. Five points clear of their nearest competitors Roma with just eight games to go, there's a real chance that the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara could see Tuesday nights in Europe next season.

Getting the best out of the likes of Riccardo Orsolini, Joshua Zirkzee and Scotsman Lewis Ferguson, Motta’s record of superb coaching whilst leaving other star-studded squads in his wake is particularly impressive - and it’s alerted Liverpool to his credentials, according to Jacobs.

Bologna Boss Thiago Motta 'Only A Target' As Step-By-Step Process Detailed

Jacobs believes that Motta is excelling at Bologna and as a result, it's no surprise that he has fielded interest - but Liverpool won't be rushed into a decision, even if they deem him to be the top candidate in terms of succeeding Jurgen Klopp. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Thiago Motta is doing a brilliant job at Bologna, and Liverpool love candidates that have over performed based upon the resource available to them - so he cannot be discounted at this point, either. “And when we say discounted, we’re talking about who is going to get to the final shortlist and who isn’t. And that’s what I mean about Liverpool - it’s a step-by-step process. “This isn’t just ‘pick a candidate and offering them a job’, this is ‘pick multiple candidates and do interviews’, then offer someone the job. “We have to understand that it’s a stage-by-stage process. Liverpool are not trying to jump ahead and pre-predict who they want to give it to, because that’s rushing the process and they don’t feel that they need to do that.”

Motta made headlines back in November 2018, with his interpretation of the modern 4-3-3 formation being seen as a 2-7-2 in his eyes; including the goalkeeper being part of the midfield and the attack being the first part of defence.

He told Gazzetto dello Sport at the time: "I don't like the numbers of the field because they trick you. You can be super offensive with a 5–3–2 and defensive in a 4–3–3. Depending on the quality of the guys. I had a game a while ago where the two full-backs ended up playing as the 9 and 10. But that doesn't mean I don't like people like [Walter] Samuel and [Giorgio] Chiellini, born defenders.

"Could it be a 2–7–2? No, the goalkeeper counts as one of the midfield seven. For me, the attacker is the first defender and the goalkeeper is the first attacker. The goalkeeper starts the play, with his feet and the attackers are the first to put pressure to recover the ball."

With Alisson in midfield, Mohamed Salah being a rock at the back and Virgil van Dijk spearheading the attack, it could well be a new era of football tactics in the Premier League should Motta join the Reds.

