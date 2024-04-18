Highlights Liverpool are not interested in Thiago Motta or Niko Kovac to be their next manager, as things stand.

Fabrizio Romano says he has heard nothing in relation to either manager replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim continues to be the frontrunner for the job.

Liverpool are not interested in Bologna boss Thiago Motta or former Wolfsburg boss Niko Kovac as replacements for Jurgen Klopp, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT. Both managers have been touted as the potential next Reds manager, with Klopp moving on this summer after nine years in charge.

Sporting's Ruben Amorim continues to be the leading candidate, while Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Klopp's current assistant Pep Lijnders have also been linked with the job. It remains to be seen exactly who Liverpool will go for, but it looks highly unlikely to be Motta or Kovac at this stage.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the duo's links to Liverpool. He says he has heard "nothing at all" about Kovac, and "nothing concrete" in relation to Motta moving to Anfield with journalist Ben Jacobs previously telling GMS that the Brazilian could not be discounted.

Romano Has Heard 'Nothing' About Motta or Kovac to Liverpool

The carousel of names continues to spin

Motta - who has been described as being a "sensational" manager - is doing well at Bologna this season, with his team currently fourth in the Serie A table. They sit only behind both Milan clubs and Juventus, and are four points clear of AS Roma in fifth.

It's been a slightly different story this season for Kovac, however. He was sacked by Wolfsburg in March after two years in charge of the German club. They had dropped to 14th in the table after 11 games without a win.

Neither man will be coming to Liverpool as it stands though. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"Honestly, I didn't hear anything about these two names. With Niko Kovac, nothing at all, and also with Thiago Motta at the moment I'm not getting anything concrete with Liverpool. "He's doing a fantastic job at Bologna, but at the moment I'm not hearing anything serious in terms of contact with English clubs in general."

Romano's fellow transfer expert Dean Jones has also rubbished the Kovac links, telling GIVEMESPORT that the stroeis "seemed a little odd" to him.

"The stories about Kovac seemed a little odd because, at the moment, there is no sign or reason as to why Liverpool would actually need a back-up plan," Jones said. "I do think there is confidence in finding an agreement over making Amorim their manager, but there has always been an acceptance that it would not be sorted out fast.

"As far as I am aware, nothing has gone wrong with early contacts and this is a case of sorting details around him becoming the next manager. The fact he is keen on moving to Liverpool as his next step is key and, while there is no actual agreement yet reached, this will soon move on to the next stage of talks when Liverpool’s contact with Sporting becomes active."

Amorim continues to be the frontunner for the job. Talks are ongoing between Liverpool and Amorim's representatives, and then it will be a case of awaiting Liverpool's final decision and reaching an agreement with Sporting.