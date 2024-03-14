Highlights Ruthless Liverpool dominated Prague, advancing to the Europa League quarter-finals with a sensational 6-1 win.

Mohamed Salah was in scintillating form, becoming the first Liverpool player ever to score 20+ goals in seven straight seasons.

Liverpool will now turn their attention to an FA Cup clash at Old Trafford, seeking to continue their successful quadruple chase.

Liverpool barely had to get out of second gear as they cruised past Sparta Prague to progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Having already dominated in the first leg, Jurgen Klopp's men returned to Anfield holding a comfortable 5-1 aggregate advantage. With passage to the next round seemingly inevitable, a much-changed Reds did not rest on their laurels, scoring four in the opening fifteen minutes, ultimately decimating the Czech champions 6-1 on the night.

The comfortable victory means that a fairytale quadruple to end Klopp's reign at the club is still a real possibility. They will now wait to find out who their opponents will be in the quarters, with the draw taking place on Friday the 15th of March.

Ruthless Liverpool dominated Prague

The Reds picked up from where they left off in the first leg

It took just seven minutes for Liverpool to extend their advantage in the tie from who else, but the in-form Darwin Nunez. A cutback from the right-hand side found the Uruguayan who didn't connect cleanly with his strike but managed to get the ball through the crowded penalty area and past the unsighted goalkeeper.

The second came within seconds of the restart, with Mo Salah's high pressure leading to a mistake from a Sparta defender which was capitalised on by teenager Bobby Clark, who bagged his first goal for the club.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Bobby Clark (19), became the youngest scorer for Liverpool in a European fixture since Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2017.

In a blink of an eye, it was three, with Prague making a carbon copy of the error that led to the second, with Salah this time finding the net himself. The finish was one for the history books, as the Egyptian became the first player to score 20 goals or more in seven consecutive seasons for the Reds.

It was four less than five minutes later as Dutchman Cody Gakpo smashed the ball low and hard from close range. Only then did Liverpool let their foot off the gas, with the only other goal in the first half coming via Velijko Birmancevic, who poked the ball past a rooted Caoimhin Kelleher.

The consolation mattered not, as Dominik Szobszlai restored the four-goal cushion via a fortuitous ricochet just three minutes into the second period. Another deflection made it six, this time Gakpo turning in a Harvey Elliot shot from distance with a deft flick to steer it on target. The Dutchman tried desperately to secure a hat trick but to no avail.

Liverpool turn attention to the FA Cup

A heated clash at Old Trafford is expected on Sunday

With qualification to the final eight in the Europa League secured, the 19-time champions of England will now turn their attention to another quarter-final clash, this time in the FA Cup.

A trip to Old Trafford awaits, as rivals Manchester United look to put a stop to Liverpool's quadruple chances by dumping them out of the world's oldest domestic cup. In order to do so, the visitors will need to do something they have yet to manage in their history, which is win an FA Cup tie at Old Trafford. Their last attempt occurred in 2021, where they narrowly fell to a 3-2 defeat.