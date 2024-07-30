Highlights Roy Keane had rejected Blackburn Rovers in favour of going to Manchester United.

Liverpool legend, then Blackburn boss, Kenny Dalglish, didn't take kindly to that move.

The manager threatened to meet Keane on his holidays in Cyprus to convince him of a move to Blackburn.

Holidays are supposed to be a time when an individual can forget all the trials and tribulations of the working year, and simply relax. Well, they're supposed to be. In the resort of Ayia Napa on Cyprus' southern coast, the vibe is typically jovial. With azure blue pools, scorching yellow sand, and tourists without a care in the world - it's a haven for holiday-makers.

However, such is the plight and intensity of a Premier League footballer, vacations can fall foul of business - and the veil of fun and relaxation can fall away quickly. This was evident in the case of Roy Keane's transfer drama of the early 90s, as both Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United battled it out for the Irishman's signature from Nottingham Forest.

Premier League Rivals keen on Roy

Irish international had made a name for himself at Nottingham Forest

Back in 1993, Roy Keane's exploits had earned him the attention (and somewhat fear) from a number of admirers. From league managers, to spectators, the battling defensive midfielder had impressed since his arrival from Ireland at the start of the decade and Nottingham Forest knew that inevitably, he'd be off to pastures greener.

After three solid terms at the City Ground, bigger clubs were circling for the all-action star. This ultimately boiled down to two big hitters - Kenny Dalglish's Blackburn Rovers, and Alex Ferguson's Manchester United. Despite the potential comedic set-up of two Scots and an Irishman walking into transfer proceedings, there were no jokes around this transfer saga. At first, it seemed King Kenny had the upper hand.

In words from 2017, Keane admitted he'd all-but agreed a move to Ewood Park, with Dalglish sealing a hypothetical deal after talks eventually dragged from afternoon to evening one day. The paperwork wasn't signed as it was a Friday night, and the plan was to wait until the Monday for the offices to re-open, so business could be concluded.

Keane obliged, and returned to his native Cork to enjoy some celebratory beers, or in his more eloquent prose, he: "went on the p*** for a few days!" When headaches subsided, Keane awoke to a phone call on Sunday morning. Perhaps expecting Dalglish, he'd have been surprised to hear Alex Ferguson at the other end of the line. Requesting that the young star come and have talks with him on the Monday morning, Keane was in two minds. He told Ferguson that he'd practically already agreed a move to Blackburn, yet the cunning United boss simply couldn't care. "Well don’t worry about that!"

Perhaps what Keane didn't realise, was that Blackburn's Dalglish had pipped Ferguson to the signing of the mercurial Alan Shearer just prior to this window. Ferguson wasn't going to let another target of his slip away that easily.

Roy Keane's Nottingham Forest Statistics Appearances 126 Goals 26 Assists 5 Yellow Cards 8

Red Devils Inflict Holiday Blues on Blackburn

Fergie had the last laugh

Keane returned to the UK on that Monday, yet the tempting lure of Ferguson's United had deviated his journey to that of Manchester, rather than Blackburn. In his own words:

"I flew to Manchester on the Monday and met [assistant] Brian Kidd and Alex Ferguson, had a game of snooker with them and the usual small talk – they told me how great I was and I believed them. "They offered me £300,000 a year and this is important because it’s the business side of football. "I learned about Man United and Blackburn were giving me £400,000 a year - I was on £250,000 at Forest so I’m thinking that it’s not a massive rise considering it was going to be a transfer record."

Although money was now in play after the project was sold to Keane, the deal wasn't concrete. There was another twist in the tale, as United stalled to mull things over. With Keane's absence from Blackburn dealings, Dalglish suspected transfer mischief:

"They [Man United] stalled a bit and dragged their heels and Blackburn and Kenny Dalglish found out that I’d kind of agreed to go to Man United and he was fuming. “He was effing and blinding and saying ‘you’re a f***ing disgrace’ and I said ‘listen, I’m going on my holidays next week’ – which I was, I was going to Cyprus with some of the lads to do some ‘sight-seeing’. "I said ‘I’m going to Cyprus with my mates and when I come back I’m going to sign with Man United’ and he said ‘I’m going to find you – I’m going to come to Ayia Napa and find you!’"

Ultimately, Dalglish's rage subsided and Roy got to enjoy most of his Cypriot holiday. On return, he of course, signed for the Red Devils. Moving from Forest for a then-record £3.75 million, Keane went on to make 475 appearances - tallying up seven league titles and four FA Cups, while also captaining the side to that incredible 1999 treble.

In a way, Blackburn shouldn't have been too down-hearted. While Dalglish had lost this particular round of 'Deal or No Deal', he had triumphed in the acquisition of Shearer and that move steadily came to bear fruit with the striker's chart-topping 34 goals en-route to the Premier League title in 1995.

Roy Keane's Manchester United Statistics Appearances 475 Goals 51 Assists 39 Trophies 13