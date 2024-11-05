Arne Slot is yet to make significant changes to the Liverpool squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp in the summer. However, one first-team regular's place in the Reds' starting line-up could be under threat with reports of a three-man transfer shortlist being 'drawn up' at Anfield.

Andy Robertson has been a dependable and brilliant member of the Merseyside-based club's team since his arrival from Hull City in 2017. The Scotland captain has lifted the Premier League, Champions League and multiple domestic cup trophies during his seven-year reign as Liverpool's starting left-back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andy Robertson has provided the joint-most assists of any defender in Premier League history (59 - along with Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold).

Despite the transformative impact he had on the left-hand side of the backline under Klopp - alongside Virgil van Dijk - the 30-year-old's time as a starting player at Anfield could be coming towards an end. Slot has been more willing than his predecessor to share the minutes between Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas this season, and he is said to be keen on adding to the ranks further.

Liverpool's Left-Back Targets

Robertson and Tsimikas could be at risk

According to The Daily Mirror, a three-man list of potential left-back signings has been formulated ahead of the January transfer window. It's unclear whether the club will stick or twist with their current options in the winter window, but it's a key area Slot will be looking to improve in the future.

Ipswich Town's Leif Davis - who has impressed in his debut Premier League campaign so far - is one of the names reportedly being eyed by those in charge of transfer business on the red side of Merseyside. RB Leipzig's German full-back David Raum is said to be the top target, while Antonee Robinson of Fulham is the third man in question.

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher has previously named the left-back role as an area to be upgraded in the coming windows, with some fans echoing his sentiments after Robertson's poor display against Arsenal in October.

Even if a new player is brought in to become part of the starting XI, it will be interesting to see if Robertson is moved on to recoup some of the bargain £7.6 million fee they signed him for. The £100,000-per-week star is part of the club's leadership group and still has plenty of value for Slot's title hopefuls.

Statistics courtesy of the Premier League. Correct as of 05-11-24.