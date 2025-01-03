Liverpool are 'growing tired' of forward Federico Chiesa and could look to move him on in the January transfer window, according to Fichajes.net.

The Reds splashed around £12.5m to sign the Italy international from Juventus in the summer window as Arne Slot bolstered his attacking options, but the 27-year-old has barely featured this season due to injury issues and failing to adapt to the top-flight in England.

Now reports suggest that the Anfield board could look to cut their losses early this month after growing tired of his lack of availability, with a potential loan move back to Serie A mooted for the £180,000-per-week star.

Liverpool 'Tired' of Chiesa

January exit being eyed by Anfield board

The former Juventus and Fiorentina star has managed to accumulate just 123 minutes of action in all competitions this season for the Reds, but Liverpool haven't missed him at all thanks to the incredible form of Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo - while Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have also had decent campaigns too.

While there are no concrete offers yet for Chiesa to return to Italy, it is seen as a natural option for him to return on loan for the rest of the season so he can regain match fitness and rhythm before returning to Anfield next season for a full pre-season and to go again under Slot.

It's believed that Chiesa would be open to a move away from Merseyside if an opportunity presented itself, but he won't push for a move and is willing to stay and fight for his place in Slot's side.

Federico Chiesa Statistics 2024/25 Competition Minutes Premier League 18 Carabao Cup 104 Champions League 1

Chiesa is likely to be available for Liverpool once again this Sunday when they host fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield, but is highly unlikely to feature in the starting lineup considering the form of the attackers in the squad currently.

Liverpool are also unlikely to be very busy in the transfer window this month with Slot said to be happy with his squad, but should Chiesa leave they could look to bring in a replacement to ensure they aren't left short of options later in the season.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 03/01/2025.