Highlights Ruben Amorim is set to hold talks with Liverpool this week over replacing Jurgen Klopp.

Michael Edwards is hoping to find an agreement on personal terms with the Sporting Lisbon manager.

Amorim has emerged as the top candidate for Liverpool after Xabi Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

Reports linking Ruben Amorim with a move to Liverpool have intensified over the past weeks with the Sporting Lisbon manager looking increasingly likely to depart his role in the Portuguese capital - and it appears the Portuguese boss is set to hold talks with the Reds over their soon-to-be managerial vacancy.

Amorim has been linked with a multitude of clubs across Europe in recent weeks having turned the fortunes of Sporting Lisbon around since being appointed as manager in 2020, and their 2-1 stoppage-time win over local and league rivals Benfica at the weekend has catapulted them ever closer to a second league title in just three years - an incredible feat given that before Amorim took to the throne at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, they hadn't won the Portuguese top-flight in 19 years.

His exploits have seen the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich linked with his services, and it’s no surprise having already achieved so much in his young career at the age of just 39. And now reports have linked the young gaffer with a move to Anfield - with journalist Santi Aouna suggesting that he is set for talks with Michael Edwards and co over taking over from Jurgen Klopp.

Latest News On Ruben Amorim As Liverpool Look To Close Deal

Ruben Amorim remains one of Liverpool's top targets to appoint as new boss

The report states that Liverpool chiefs will meet Amorim’s agent, Raul Costa, next week in a bid to try and agree personal terms on a deal to bring the young boss to Merseyside.

Aouna reported on Friday that talks were continuing between Costa and the Reds, with Amorim wanting the move to the Premier League - and that Liverpool were leading the race to secure his services. Amorim’s focus at the moment is to win both the Portuguese Cup and the Primeira Liga with Sporting, but following that, a move to the Premier League is his preferred destination.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim's side have only lost two games in the Primeira Liga this season - with both coming in a three-game spell at the turn of December

Xabi Alonso had previously been the Reds’ preferred target as he continues to embark on an unbeaten season in all competitions with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, but the Spaniard’s decision to stay in Germany for at least another season saw Liverpool turn to other targets.

Amorim is now seemingly top of the pile, and runaway favourite to take over from Klopp with the German having won eight trophies in his nine years at the club, alongside potentially two more with the club still in the Premier League title race and the latter stages of the Europa League.

How Ruben Amorim Could Fare At Liverpool If He Joins The Club

There aren't many managerial options on the market but Amorim represents a brilliant option

Amorim would be a slight risk to take on to the helm at Anfield, but with a general lack of proven managers on the market, all clubs in the summer will have to take a punt on an unproven boss. The only genuine option of a manager who has won various competitions is Thomas Tuchel, who will leave Bayern Munich in the summer - but his underwhelming season at the Allianz Arena has seen his stock somewhat decrease this season.

Amorim has been also described as a 'miracle worker' by Portuguese football journalist Tom Kundert, who said Amorim has the right tools to be the next best manager in world football.

Kundert said: "He’s just been superb for Sporting and he’s done it now over quite a sustained period of time. He’s got all the attributes to be the next big thing and you could even say he’s kind of changed Portuguese football. If you just look at his record, he’s almost been a bit of a miracle worker."

Alonso, Amorim and other young managers are thought to be the best available, and with Amorim being chased by plenty of Europe's elite, a deal may have to be done soon in order to wrap up his signature.

Related Thiago Motta 'Cannot be Discounted' for Liverpool Manager The race for Liverpool's next manager continues with Thiago Motta likely to be one of the candidates alongside Ruben Amorim.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-04-24.