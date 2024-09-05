Liverpool are set to offer Luis Diaz a new long-term contract after his impressive start to the season, according to This Is Anfield.

The Colombian attracted interest from both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, and the Reds are now keen to fend off interest from European rivals by offering the 27-year-old a new deal.

Diaz made a blistering start under Arne Slot at Anfield and has emerged as a key player for the Dutch tactician at the beginning of the Premier League campaign.

In his first three appearances of the season, Diaz scored three goals and assisted another, helping Liverpool maintain a 100% start, with no goals conceded.

According to This Is Anfield, Liverpool are set to open talks over a new deal for Diaz soon, aiming to reflect his growing role under Slot.

The Colombian, who joined from Porto in 2022, is reportedly earning just £55,000-per-week and is only the 16th highest earner in the squad, according to Capology.

Diaz Praised After Man Utd Display

Tipped to become £120m player

Diaz was showered with praise after his stunning display against Manchester United on Sunday, where he bagged two goals and gave Liverpool a comfortable lead by half-time.

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, The Athletic journalist James Pearce tipped Diaz to become ‘a £120m player’ after his impressive start to the season.

The forward appears to have bounced back after a slightly underwhelming final season under Jurgen Klopp, where he contributed just 13 goals and ended the Premier League campaign with a seven-game goalless run.

According to MailOnline, Slot put a heavy focus on improving Diaz’s individual skills just before the new season, conducting multiple one-on-one training sessions to improve his off-ball positioning and timing in passing and shooting.

Luis Diaz Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Goals 3 Assists 1 Shots per 90 3.20 Expected goals per 90 0.72 Minutes played 228

The Dutch tactician’s work has paid dividends, as the 27-year-old has contributed massively to Liverpool’s flying start in the Premier League and kept Cody Gakpo out of the starting XI.

Diaz, who was praised as 'outstanding', still has three years left on his initial five-and-a-half-year agreement, which is valid until June 2027.

Liverpool Yet to Approach Mo Salah

Could soon offer a new contract

Liverpool could soon offer a new contract to their star forward Mohamed Salah as well, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has suggested.

Speaking on The Athletic podcast, Ornstein revealed ‘it wouldn’t surprise’ him if the Reds hierarchy structured a new agreement for the Egyptian, after Salah hinted this could be his last season at Anfield.

With his current deal set to expire in June 2025, Salah, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, is due to be out of contract in less than 12 months, and Liverpool are yet to address the Egyptian’s future.

The experienced forward has started the 2024/25 season in fine form, with six goal contributions in his first three games.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-09-24.