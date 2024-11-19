Liverpool will enquire about the availability of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni when they hold talks with the Spanish club's president, Florentino Perez, in a couple of weeks, according to DefensaCentral.

Tchouameni has started ten of Los Blancos' eleven La Liga matches this season, and made 38 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side last season. Despite playing a prominent role in the team since his arrival in 2022, his future in Madrid is said to be uncertain, as many believe his performances have dropped off this campaign, while Eduardo Camavinga continues to push for more minutes with impressive displays.

Liverpool are known to be long-term admirers of Tchouameni, having tried to sign him whilst he was at Monaco, and are understood to have retained their interest in landing him. Arne Slot is keen to find a long-term solution to his defensive midfield conundrum, and the Reds will begin to launch a concerted effort to acquire Tchouameni when they engage in a scheduled meeting with Perez in nine days.

Liverpool Eyeing Tchouameni

He's not interested in leaving Real Madrid

Developing in Bordeaux's academy, Tchouameni, described as a 'phenomenon', burst onto the scene at Monaco in 2021, earning him a €100 million move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. Having made over 100 appearances at the Bernabeu in just two years, and having won the Champions League with the Spanish giants last season, it would appear on face value that the Frenchman's position in Ancelotti's team is safe.

However, such is the cut-throat nature of proceedings in Madrid, the 24-year-old could now be moved out of the club, with doubts over him surfacing within Los Blanocs' hierarchy.

DefensaCentral report that Liverpool will ask about Tchouameni when the Merseysiders' senior figures meet with Perez. The two clubs are understood to have a positive relationship, which could help facilitate a potential move for the ex-Monaco man.

However, the same outlet suggest that Tchouameni isn't keen on leaving Real Madrid, and given he's contracted until 2028, this could be a difficult and expensive deal for Liverpool to pull off.

Nevertheless, the north-west club have identified the player as one of their primary targets ahead of the summer, with Slot desperate to find a natural number six to anchor his midfielder.

Tchouameni's La Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 10 Minutes Played 844 Pass Accuracy 94% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.4 Key Passes Per 90 0.32 Tackles Per 90 2.13 Interceptions Per 90 2.45

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 19/11/2024