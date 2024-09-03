Liverpool will soon open talks with Mohamed Salah over a new contract to extend his Anfield stay, according to Football Insider.

The Egyptian’s saga could soon take another twist after he went public about his future following Liverpool’s 3-0 victory at Manchester United on Sunday and revealed that nobody at the club had approached him about a new contract.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah admitted this may well be his ‘last season’ on Merseyside, with his current deal set to expire in June 2025.

However, fresh reports indicate that discussions over a new contract are now set to begin ‘within weeks’, shortly after the closure of the first transfer window for Arne Slot.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool’s primary focus has been on integrating Slot, along with new recruitment staff members, including Richard Hughes and the returning Michael Edwards.

Despite a slow start to the summer, the Reds’ transfer business picked up pace towards the end of the window as they confirmed deals for Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa.

Reds to Discuss New Deal for Salah

After flawless start to the new campaign

Liverpool could soon reward Salah after the Egyptian started the 2024/25 campaign in flawless form, scoring three goals and registering as many assists in three Premier League games.

The Egyptian star, described as 'world-class', has been an integral part of Slot’s early success at Anfield and could soon pen a new deal to extend his stay on Merseyside.

It's understood that the reason they are yet to offer a new deal is due to the focus being on bedding in the new manager and recruitment staff during the summer transfer window.

Last year, the 32-year-old was a subject of interest for Saudi Pro League clubs – Al-Ittihad even made a £150m bid for Salah, which was firmly rejected by Liverpool.

The Reds remained insistent that Salah was not for sale 12 months ago under Jurgen Klopp and could soon act again to ensure the right-winger extends his stay in England.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Goals 3 Assists 3 Expected goals per 90 0.62 Shots per 90 3.45 Minutes played 263

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk's deals also expiring in June 2025, Liverpool have several key decisions to make over the next couple of months to prevent three of their key players from leaving for free next year.

Liverpool ‘Monitoring’ Vitor Reis

Among the clubs interested

Liverpool are among the clubs closely monitoring Palmeiras starlet Vitor Reis as a potential transfer target in the near future, according to CaughtOffside.

The Reds, alongside Arsenal, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, are following the 18-year-old’s development in Brazil after he made his first-team debut for Palmeiras earlier this year.

A centre-back by trade, Reis can play in several positions across the backline and has impressed for the Brazilian giants in 2024, making 14 first-team appearances already.

Under contract with Palmeiras until 2028, Reis was linked with a move to Real Madrid last month, when Mundo Deportivo claimed the Champions League winners had held talks over the 18-year-old’s arrival.

Reis could soon become the latest Palmeiras export to Europe, following in the footsteps of Endrick and Estevao Willian, who secured moves to Real Madrid and Chelsea, respectively.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-09-24.