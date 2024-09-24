Liverpool are set to open talks with forward Luis Diaz to extend his stay at Anfield on fresh terms and fend off interest from European rivals, according to TEAMtalk.

The Merseyside giants are reportedly keen to secure the Colombian winger's long-term future after his impressive start to the Premier League season, scoring five goals in his first five games under Arne Slot.

Diaz appears to have bounced back after a slightly underwhelming season under Jurgen Klopp, where he contributed just 13 goals and ended the Premier League campaign with a seven-game goalless run.

Over the summer, the Colombian was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, but the La Liga giants were strapped for funds to lure the highly-rated attacker to Camp Nou.

According to the report, talks between Liverpool and Diaz are expected to commence imminently, with the Reds hopeful of reaching an agreement soon. Diaz, who joined the Anfield outfit from Porto in 2022, is currently earning £55,000 per week and is only the 16th highest earner in the squad, according to Capology.

Luis Diaz ‘Open’ to New Anfield Deal

Colombian ace 'keen' to sign an extension

According to TEAMtalk, Diaz is keen to sign a new contract with Liverpool, despite recent interest from European giants including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain and links to Manchester City too.

The 27-year-old, who has been described as "unbelievable" is fully focused on delivering results under Arne Slot at Anfield and is expected to begin talks in the foreseeable future. Diaz is most likely to sign a two-year extension, which will see his current deal stretch to 2029, while Liverpool are not expected to entertain any offers for his departure.

Luis Diaz Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals 5 Assists 1 Shots per 90 3.25 Expected goals per 90 0.63 Progressive carries per 90 4 Minutes played 361

The Merseyside giants have multiple contract decisions to make in the next nine months, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deals all expiring in June 2025.

Per the report, Liverpool are ‘desperate’ to tie down Alexander-Arnold with fresh terms to avoid losing him on a free transfer, while Salah and Van Dijk’s futures remain ‘slightly more unclear’. The Egyptian winger is reportedly ‘very likely’ to move to Saudi Arabia next summer if he does not sign a new deal with the Anfield outfit.

Liverpool ‘Enter Battle’ for Antonee Robinson

Could be rivaled by Man United

REUTERS/Carl Recine

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to battle for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson in the January transfer window, The Sun has reported.

The Premier League duo have reportedly earmarked the American left-back as a potential target for 2025, with Liverpool eyeing the 27-year-old as a possible long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

Robinson, who was named Fulham’s Player of the Season last term, enjoyed a stellar campaign under Marco Silva and has solidified his reputation as one of the best left-sided defenders in the Premier League.

In 37 appearances for the Cottagers last season, the attacking full-back registered six assists, helping Fulham finish 13th in the table.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-09-24.