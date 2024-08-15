Liverpool are expected to present a proposal for the highly sought-after Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio, per reports in Portugal.

According to O Jogo, the Reds could soon step up their interest in the 22-year-old defender, who has been considered by several Premier League clubs in the past, including Manchester United.

Liverpool are reportedly set to meet with Inacio’s agent, Miguel Pinho, ‘in the coming days’ after he travelled to England to finalise Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes’ contract extension – the 29-year-old is among Pinho’s represented players.

After appointing Arne Slot in May, the Merseyside giants are yet to make their first summer signing under the Dutch tactician and look set to open their Premier League campaign with only minor changes to the first-team squad.

Veterans Adrian, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip have been let go by the Reds at the end of last season, while Inacio is being eyed as a replacement for the latter.

Despite a quiet summer, it seems clear that Liverpool have money to spend, given their chase of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who opted to stay put in Spain and reject a proposal from the Anfield outfit.

Slot Eyes His First Summer Signing

Liverpool to ‘confirm’ Inacio interest

According to O Jogo, Liverpool are expected to ‘confirm’ their interest in Inacio in the coming days during a meeting with the defender’s agent, Miguel Pinho.

Although considered a key player by Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, the 22-year-old ‘is not completely unattainable’ for clubs willing to meet the Portuguese giants’ demands, per the report.

Despite Inacio’s £51m release clause, Sporting would reportedly settle for around £38m for the deal to happen, as the race remains open for the centre-back this summer.

Inacio, who helped Sporting lift the Portuguese league title in 2023/24, appeared in 49 matches across all competitions last season, scoring four goals.

Goncalo Inacio Sporting Lisbon Stats (2023/24 Primeira Liga) Games 32 Goals/assists 1/1 Tackles per 90 1.74 Progressive passes per 90 8.56 Pass accuracy 89.1%

A modern centre-back, the 22-year-old is comfortable playing out from the back and has impressive ball progression stats, with 89.1% pass accuracy in the previous league campaign.

Inacio, who has been described as 'complete' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could be eyed as a long-term replacement for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk – the 33-year-old Dutchman has less than 12 months left on his current deal at Anfield.

Mamardashvili ‘Agrees’ to Join Liverpool

Reds in ongoing discussions

Liverpool have reached an agreement over personal terms with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Eyed as a long-term replacement for Alisson Becker, the Georgian shot-stopper is keen on a summer switch to Anfield, while clubs are now in ongoing discussions over a possible deal.

According to Romano, if the deal goes ahead, Mamardashvili would only arrive at Liverpool in the summer of 2025 – he would first join Bournemouth on a season-long loan from Valencia.

The 23-year-old has made 100 appearances since his arrival at Mestalla in 2021 and has emerged as one of the best young stoppers in the world.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-08-24.