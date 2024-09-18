Liverpool will be tracking Girona duo Miguel Gutierrez and Viktor Tsygankov during the Spanish side’s Champions League encounter with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, according to CaughtOffside.

The Merseyside giants will have scouts in the stands to watch the Girona pair as the La Liga outfit make their European debut at Parc des Princes stadium, with manager Arne Slot said to be a fan of the pair.

According to the report, Arsenal and Aston Villa will also have representatives present to assess the highly-rated players, who have both been previously linked with moves to the Premier League. GIVEMESPORT previously reported of Manchester United’s interest in left-back Gutierrez, while winger Tsygankov was linked with Aston Villa this summer.

The duo could soon follow Girona attackers Artem Dovbyk and Savio, who moved to Roma and Manchester City respectively in the previous transfer window, out of the exit door from the Spanish club. The two star departures did no favours for the Champions League debutants, who started their top-flight campaign with seven points from the first five matches, and sit ninth in the table.

Arne Slot ‘Appreciates’ Girona Duo

Tsygankov and Gutierrez on the radar

According to CaughtOffside, both Tsygankov and Gutierrez have caught the eye of Arne Slot, who is ‘appreciative’ of the Girona duo.

The Dutch tactician had a relatively quiet summer window, with Federico Chiesa being his only new addition to the Liverpool squad ahead of the new campaign, while Giorgi Mamardashvili will join in the summer of 2025 after a deal was agreed with Valencia.

With reinforcements in mind for 2025, Tsygankov and Gutierrez would be quality options for Slot to bolster his squad depth, having excelled in La Liga in recent seasons. According to the report, both players would be keen on a move to the Premier League if the opportunity arose, and combined transfer fees for the duo could exceed £60m.

Tsygankov, who joined Girona in January 2023 from Dynamo Kyiv, made 30 appearances in La Liga last season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. Gutierrez, a 2022 summer signing from Real Madrid, had an equally impressive season, registering seven assists in 35 appearances in the Spanish top flight last campaign.

Viktor Tsygankov Girona Stats (2023/24) Games 34 Goals 8 Assists 7 Minutes per goal 258 Minutes played 2,067

Gakpo and Gravenberch Impress in Europe

Liverpool win 3-1 at San Siro

Liverpool duo Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo were labelled as ‘outstanding’ for their performances against AC Milan on Tuesday night, with journalist James Pearce showering praise on the Dutch pair following the Reds’ emphatic 3-1 win.

Despite going behind early after Christian Pulisic’s opener, Liverpool secured a statement victory in a repeat of the 2005 Champions League final, with goals from Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Dominik Szoboszlai sealing Milan’s fate at San Siro.

The Reds duo took the opportunity to impress Slot in their European opener, with Gakpo providing an assist for the Reds’ third goal.

Gravenberch has been a regular under Slot this term, starting in all four domestic fixtures, while Gakpo has amassed just 86 minutes in the Premier League since the start of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-09-24.