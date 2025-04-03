Bournemouth are likely to demand £45m for Liverpool target Milos Kerkez this summer, The Times journalist Gary Jacob has revealed.

The Cherries will reportedly not entertain anything other than a straight cash deal for the 21-year-old, whose move to Anfield has already been approved by Arne Slot.

Although there were initial indications that Caoimhin Kelleher could be used as a makeweight in a potential swap deal, Bournemouth are reportedly not interested in the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper.

Kerkez is expected to leave the Vitality Stadium this summer, despite having over three years left on his contract, which runs until June 2028.

Kerkez-Kelleher Swap Deal Ruled Out

Bournemouth not interested in the goalkeeper

According to Jacob, Kerkez remains one of Liverpool’s options if they want to bring in competition for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas this summer.

If the Hungary international arrives, one of the aforementioned left-backs could also depart, with Tsimikas appearing the most likely to leave.

Kerkez, praised as ‘world-class’, has emerged as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League this season and could soon become one of Bournemouth’s most expensive departures ever.

He could potentially come close to Dominic Solanke’s £65m move to Tottenham last summer and surpass Nathan Ake’s £41m transfer to Manchester City almost five years ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kerkez has scored two goals and provided five assists in 29 Premier League appearances this season.

Liverpool are anticipating a busy second summer under Slot, with a major squad overhaul potentially on the cards.

The Reds have yet to resolve the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contracts all expire at the end of the season.

While the England international is now close to joining Real Madrid, Salah remains a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Milos Kerkez's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 30 Goals 2 Assists 5 Goal-creating actions 9 Minutes played 2,627

