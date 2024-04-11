Highlights Rodrygo is unlikely to leave Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe and Endrick's arrivals would bring competition for places, directly impacting Rodrygo.

Liverpool could benefit if Rodrygo's game time decreases, potentially reigniting interest after failing to sign him as a teenager.

Liverpool made the move to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo when he was a teenager, but the Brazilian international rejected the opportunity. There could be plenty of competition for places under Carlo Ancelotti in attack next season, meaning Rodrygo's game time could decrease, but Fabrizio Romano believes we're unlikely to see him moving to Anfield.

Despite the wonders that Mohamed Salah continues to put up year after year, the Reds could well be looking at potential long-term replacements for the Egyptian given that he turns 32 in June, though it remains to be seen just who that might be with Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak perhaps too inexperienced to fill that void yet. But according to Romano, it won't be Rodrygo who moves to Merseyside with Real Madrid currently 'super happy' with his development.

Rodrygo joined Real from his hometown side Santos after becoming one of the hottest young prospects in the world, and immediately hit the ground running in the Spanish capital with a spate of impressive performances so shortly after joining the club. Liverpool looked on with envy, given that they had made a move to sign Rodrygo when he was just 16 years old, though the winger claims that he turned a move to Jurgen Klopp's side down in order to focus on his studies in his home country before making the move to Spain a couple of years later.

Fabrizio Romano: "Zero Chance of a Move" for Rodrygo

Fabrizio Romano says Real Madrid are not looking to sell Rodrygo whatsoever

According to reports, Liverpool have been staunch admirers of Rodrygo, and with the future of Mohamed Salah uncertain, he could be a target for the Reds. Rodrygo's goal against Manchester City on Tuesday evening elevated him further on the world stage, squeezing home past Stefan Ortega to give Los Blancos an early turnaround in the 3-3 draw in the first leg - and Romano believes that the current La Liga leaders are 'super happy' with his progress despite any incomings.

He said in his Daily Briefing: "It was another fantastic performance by Rodrygo for Real Madrid in the Champions League this week, and I can say that the club are super happy with him even as Kylian Mbappe and Endrick are expected to be on their way to the Bernabeu this summer.

"Rodrygo also spoke about having the opportunity to join Liverpool earlier in his career, but there’s nothing more to say about interest from the Reds now - Rodrygo is obviously well known by everyone these days as he’s a superstar scoring goals.

"I’m sure probably all the clubs in the world would like to sign him, but there’s zero happening on that front at this stage. His full focus on Real Madrid, with a new deal signed a few months ago which includes a €1bn release clause."

Rodrygo's game time could diminish next season

Rodrygo has made the right-wing spot his own under Carlo Ancelotti

Despite Rodrygo being Real's obvious first-choice right-winger at present, the arrivals of Endrick and Mbappe will limit the playing time of anybody across their front three - including the Brazilian.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodrygo has featured in 208 games for Real Madrid, scoring 53 goals and registering 40 assists for the club.

Mbappe would likely go in the striker spot ahead of Joselu, and so he wouldn't typically hinder Vinicius or Rodrygo in terms of game time - though he is capable of playing out wide which is something that Rodrygo should be wary of heading into next season. Endrick, meanwhile, will offer him the most competition on the flanks; and should the teenage prodigy start life on fire in the capital, that would see his predecessor struggle for game time, especially with Federico Valverde also capable of playing out wide.

As a result, that could be beneficial for Liverpool. If Rodrygo doesn't play as regularly as first hoped, the Anfield side could make a return for his signature after missing out whilst he was dubbed one of the best youngsters in South America.

