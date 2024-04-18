Highlights Ruben Amorim is a top young coach in Europe, and has been labelled as one of the lead candidates to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Ruben Amorim appears to be the frontrunner for the Liverpool job with Jurgen Klopp set to leave the Anfield club in the summer after nine spectacular years at the helm - but Neil Jones believes that despite the likelihood that he will join the Reds, he will come with a risk factor.

Amorim has already won the Portuguese top flight once with Sporting Lisbon back in 2020/21, and he appears set to do so again this time around barring a major collapse. At the age of just 39, Amorim is deemed one of the best young coaches in Europe and has been on the coattails of other Premier League clubs in months gone by - though nobody has made a plunge just yet.

Xabi Alonso backing out of any move away from Bayer Leverkusen has left Liverpool chiefs searching once again for a new manager to take over at the helm. But Jones believes that whilst he is the favourite for the role, it's a risk that Liverpool will have to take if they are to convince him to move to Merseyside.

Jones: Amorim is a Risk For Liverpool's Next Manager

Amorim has been linked with the Reds ever since Klopp's announcement

Speaking on The Redmen TV's YouTube channel, Jones said:

I suppose if it's not [Ruben], it will be a surprise, won't it? Amorim is a risk anyway, but I think it will be Amorim, personally. But you're right - if you scratched him off the list and said 'where are we going now', you'd be like 'OK, that's a lot of unknowns in there'.

Any manager after Jurgen Klopp would be a risk given the playing style, stronghold and tactical prowess he has over the club's current players. Stars such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah have been moulded into Klopp's starting XI and gegenpress style; so it is almost unimaginable to see what a new manager such as Amorim could do with the stars of Anfield.

Amorim typically plays in a 3-4-3 formation, and so centre-backs will be needed in the summer if he is to replicate the success he has earned at Sporting - but the most drastic change will be the playing style adaptation for the stars that know how Klopp wants to play as a second nature.

Other Liverpool Manager Targets

Whilst Amorim has been linked with the role, he's not the only manager linked with the role to replace the German. Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has been touted with the role after he stunned Anfield with a 3-0 win in the Europa League quarter-final first-leg, but the 66-year-old is likely to remain in Italy despite any rumours linking him to Liverpool.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool lost successive home games for the first time since 2012 last week, with Atalanta (0-3) and Crystal Palace (0-1) putting them to the sword.

Elsewhere, Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Gary O'Neil have all been linked with the job; though Nagelsmann seems likely to take the Bayern Munich role with Thomas Tuchel departing in the summer after a shambolic season, and De Zerbi seems set to stay at Brighton for the time being.

Amorim seems the best option at present given his success at domestic level and on the European scene, having beaten Tottenham and Arsenal in the Europa League last season - but how he will fare against Europe and England's biggest teams should he get the job remains to be seen.

