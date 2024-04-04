Highlights David Ornstein says Liverpool could land Ruben Amorim for €10m, a cheaper fee than others have reported.

Amorim remains a top contender for Liverpool after Xabi Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

Amorim has won 145 of his 208 matches in charge of Sporting Lisbon.

Liverpool have been told how much it will take to prise Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon's grasp should they make a move for the Portuguese boss in the summer - with David Ornstein reporting a fee of €10m (£8.6million).

The Sporting gaffer has overseen an incredible campaign by his current crop of stars in Portugal's capital so far this season, with the outfit from the Estadio Jose Alvalade currently sat top of the Primeira Liga and in the final of the Taca da Portugal, which takes place at the end of May. With the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Ousmane Diomande and more coming up trumps for the champions elect, there is palpable excitement amongst Liverpool that they could see similar success in the Champions League under their potential new boss - though any deal taking him to Merseyside doesn't seem to have taken off just yet.

However, an update by the Athletic's David Ornstein has claimed that the Reds know just how much money it would take to prise him away from the club he has already won a Portuguese top-flight title with - and it appears to be cheaper than first thought.

Ruben Amorim has been a high achiever for Sporting Lisbon in his four year stint as manager

Speaking on The Athletic's Q+A on Thursday, Ornstein told fans that Amorim's release clause would stand at €10million - £8.6million when converted - and in terms of the release clause previously put to other clubs, this has been reduced significantly.

He said: "Whoever takes Amorim will need to pay Sporting for his services; I've been told the figure this summer is €10m. Others have reported higher but whatever the precise figure it is a lot lower than it was when Chelsea spoke to him before appointing both [Graham] Potter and then [Mauricio] Pochettino."

Amorim has turned heads by breaking the Portuguese dominance and stronghold that Porto and Benfica had created throughout the first two decades of the century, whilst his easy-on-the-eye playing style has helped with the general image of any move he could make in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of Sporting Lisbon's 45 games so far this season, they have won 33 - drawing just 7 and losing 5 of their remaining matches in all competitions.

The 39-year-old won the top-flight with Sporting aged just 36 to end their 19-year hiatus from the biggest trophy in the land, and he is only a few games off being able to repeat that yet again this season to make it two Primeira Liga titles before he turns 40.

Where Ruben Amorim Differs From Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp was one of Europe's top bosses when he succeeded Brendan Rodgers

Whilst Klopp joined Liverpool with a Bundesliga title and a Champions League final under his belt, the German was in a peculiar scenario where he had been sacked by Dortmund after a poor season at the helm - and was one of few managers with proper credentials in an elite European league and at the top European competition on the market. Amorim doesn't possess that at present, though there is no doubting that he could well hit that high if he is given a chance at Anfield.

His record speaks for itself; 145 wins in 208 games in all competitions is a superb record, and that includes European competitions and games against Porto, Benfica and Braga, which are always tough occasions on the domestic scene with three trophies to play for.

Related Virgil Van Dijk is 'Definitely Going to Miss' Jurgen Klopp Jurgen Klopp is set to depart Liverpool at the end of the season and the news will hit fans and players alike hard

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-04-24.