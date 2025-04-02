Newcastle striker Alexander Isak would be the perfect replacement for Darwin Nunez, whose Liverpool exit is now 'inevitable' according to former Premier League striker Robbie Keane.

The Irishman knows a thing or two about what it takes to find goals in the English top flight, having scored 126 times in the competition - including five goals for the Reds during a half-season at Anfield.

Nunez Exit 'Inevitable' This Summer

Time looks to be up for the Uruguayan

In his Betway column, Keane described Nunez's departure from Liverpool this summer as 'inevitable', having struggled to nail down a spot in the starting XI over the last three seasons. The 25-year-old has made 49 starts in the Premier League since joining from Benfica compared to 33 substitute appearances, and for much of the current campaign manager Arne Slot has favoured Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz in a central role.

Speaking on Nunez's future, Keane said: "I can see Darwin Nunez leaving Liverpool in the summer. I think that’s inevitable. If they can get a lot of money back for him, they’ll get rid."

Atletico Madrid and Al-Nassr are both said to hold an interest in Nunez, who scored 26 league goals in his final season at Benfica before making the switch to the Premier League in summer 2022.

Isak is the Perfect Replacement

An out-and-out No.9 who gets in behind

When considering replacements for Nunez at Anfield, Keane listed a number of options including former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez, now of Atletico, and Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokores. But the 146-cap Ireland legend favoured Newcastle's Isak over both of them.

"If you’re looking for a striker, I think Julian Alvarez is a top, top player, but he’s not a typical No. 9. He can drop into that No. 10 role but they already have Diogo Jota for that. Alvarez can certainly finish, but I would lean more towards Alexander Isak. He’s a No. 9, he gets in behind, he’s quick and he can score goals.

"Viktor Gyokeres played for my former club Coventry in the Championship, he’s gone to Sporting and done well, but I think the Premier League’s a different animal. I know he’s scoring a lot of goals, but the Premier League is such a tough league. I think he could do OK, but he has to go to a club that would really suit him and the way he plays in order to be a success."

Isak has enjoyed a phenomenal season at St. James' Park. He's third only to Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race with 19 Premier League goals, and also scored what proved to be the decisive goal in the Carabao Cup final, as Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Isak already, but it's suggested that any deal would need to be around the £100m mark to go through.