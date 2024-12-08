Key Takeaways Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's top goalscorer in Premier League history with 166.

Fernando Torres made an immediate impact with 24 goals in his first season but declined, leading to his move to Chelsea.

Roberto Firmino's most prolific season was in 2017/18, serving as an underrated playmaker alongside Salah and Mane.

Liverpool have won the Premier League once in the 2019/20 season and are looking to add to this tally under new head coach Arne Slot. The Reds enjoyed their best period in the Premier League era under Jurgen Klopp, finishing second behind Manchester City, including the 2018/19 campaign, which saw them miss out on 97 points. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane were integral players in the Liverpool team that secured the club's first league title in 30 years, and all three of them feature on this list.

Salah is Liverpool's top goalscorer in Premier League history. He is also closing in on the likes of Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry in the top eight of the league's all-time top goalscorers. With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, it is uncertain whether the Egyptian will be able to play enough games to catch up with legends of the past and potentially reach 200 Premier League goals since joining the club in 2017.

Liverpool's Top Goalscorers in Premier League History Rank Player Goals First Goal Last Goal 1 Mohamed Salah 166 12th August 2017 1st December 2024 2 Robbie Fowler 128 16th October 1993 24th February 2007 3 Steven Gerrard 120 5th December 1999 24th May 2015 4 Michael Owen 118 6th May 1997 15th May 2004 5 Sadio Mane 90 14th August 2016 22nd May 2022 6 Roberto Firmino 81 21st November 2015 28th May 2023 7 Luis Suarez 69 2nd February 2011 5th May 2014 8 Fernando Torres 65 19th August 2007 22nd January 2011

8 Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres joined Liverpool from Atletico Madrid in 2007 and made an immediate impact in his first season. He scored 24 goals in 33 league games, guiding the Reds to a top-four finish and the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Many will remember his first Premier League goal for Rafa Benitez's side in August 2007, which saw the Spanish striker pick the ball up on the left-hand side, beat his defender, and slot the ball into the far corner. This became a trademark Torres finish during his four-year stint at Liverpool.

Under Benitez, Liverpool came close to lifting the Premier League title in the 2008/09 campaign, finishing in second behind Manchester United. Torres enjoyed two more successful seasons, scoring 14 and 18, respectively, but declined at the start of the 2010/11 campaign, following the appointment of Roy Hodgson. With the team declining, Torres looked for a move away from the club, and he was granted his wish in January, switching to Chelsea on 31st January 2011.

7 Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez was an enigmatic figure during his eventful three-year spell at Liverpool from 2011 to 2014. In his first full season for the club, he scored 23 Premier League goals and registered five assists. Brendan Rodgers' side were extremely inconsistent, though, with the Uruguayan lacking assistance up front as they slumped to seventh in the table. The signing of Daniel Sturridge in January 2013 formed one of the most deadly partnerships in Premier League history for the 2013/14 campaign.

Suarez and Sturridge scored 31 and 21 league goals, respectively, nearly leading Liverpool to their first league title since 1990. A costly defeat to Chelsea and a draw at Crystal Palace meant they were pipped by Manchester City. There were many memorable Suarez performances in this season, most notably his four-goal haul against Norwich in a 5-1 victory in December 2013.

6 Roberto Firmino

Firmino was signed from Hoffenheim for £29 million in June 2015 under the management of Rodgers. He was sacked midway through the season, though, and replaced by Klopp. Under the German manager, he established himself as one of the most underrated attacking players in Europe. He played as a false nine with Mane and Salah playing either side in the best years under Klopp.

The Brazilian striker's most prolific season at Liverpool came in 2017/18, when he scored 15 goals and registered seven assists. He became renowned for setting up his teammates, more often than not Salah and Mane, which was evident in the 2019/20 title-winning campaign, which saw him register eight assists. The most memorable of these was against Newcastle when he delightfully backheeled the ball to Salah against Newcastle.

5 Sadio Mane

Mane was another member of the front three that played a hugely significant role in winning Liverpool's first league title in 30 years. He scored 90 Premier League goals across a six-year period under Klopp. His best couple of seasons at the club came in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns. In 2018/19, he scored 22 goals in the league, winning the Golden Boot alongside his teammate Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mane then played a leading role in the title victory in 2019/20, scoring 18 and registering seven assists. His most memorable goal from this season was his late winner against Aston Villa in November 2019. Liverpool found themselves 1-0 down with three minutes to play, but Andy Robertson equalised before the Senegalese talisman scored the winner in the fourth minute of additional time.

4 Michael Owen

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Michael Owen said that he "doesn't feel welcomed at Liverpool" when he returns to Anfield. The former English striker moved to Real Madrid in 2004 and later made the switch to Manchester United in 2009 - a move that was widely unpopular with the Reds' supporters. Despite this, Owen enjoyed an extremely successful spell at Anfield, scoring 118 goals in the league. He also won six major trophies, including the FA Cup in 2001.

Owen's most successful season came in 2000/01, as he scored 24 goals in all competitions, including 16 in the Premier League. Liverpool won three trophies in this campaign, and the young English striker was awarded the Ballon d'Or at the end of the year. He returned to the English top flight not only for United but also for Stoke City and Newcastle United - ending on 150 Premier League goals.

3 Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest players in Liverpool history. He made his debut for the club in 1998 and made over 500 appearances in all competitions. His best achievement during his player career was winning the Champions League in 2005, inspiring a comeback against AC Milan in Istanbul after being three nil down at half-time. Despite his successful career, Gerrard never managed to get his hands on the Premier League trophy. He came closest to this in 2013/14 when his costly slip against Chelsea handed City the initiative in the title race.

His 120 Premier League goals have only been bettered by two Liverpool players since 1992. There were many standout goals among the 120, including his free-kick from 25 yards out against Aston Villa in 2007, which found the top corner, and his half-volley against City in February 2015.

2 Robbie Fowler

Second on this list is Robbie Fowler, who scored 128 Premier League goals for Liverpool during two spells at the club. The English striker was the talisman at Anfield in the early 1990s. In fact, in the 1994/95 and 1995/96 seasons, he scored 25 and 28 league goals, respectively. He was given the PFA Young Player of the Year in both 1995 and 1996 for his breakout performances, but his team were unable to challenge for the Premier League title. He won five trophies at his boyhood club, including the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup treble in 2001.

After spells at Leeds United and City, Fowler returned to Liverpool in 2006 for his second stint. During the second half of the 2005/06 campaign, he scored five goals before adding another three in the following campaign to solidify his spot at the top of the goalscoring list for Liverpool players in the Premier League era.

1 Mohamed Salah

Salah has arguably been the greatest player in Liverpool's Premier League history, ahead of Gerrard. In 369 appearances for the club in all competitions, he has scored 224 and registered 100 assists. Two of his 168 Premier League goals were during his unsuccessful spell at Chelsea, but at Anfield the Egyptian has established himself as one of the best players in the world. His best season at Liverpool was his first in 2017/18, when he scored 44 goals in all competitions, with 32 of these in the league. This tally has only been bettered by three players, including Erling Haaland, who scored 36 in the 2022/23 campaign.

The Egyptian is closing in on 200 Premier League goals. This would put him ahead of Andy Cole, Frank Lampard and Aguero in the all-time top goalscorer list. There is uncertainty around whether he will be extending his stay at Liverpool beyond the summer of 2025, though. In a recent interview with journalists after the club's 3-2 win against Southampton, he said he is "more out than in" when asked about whether he would extend his stay at Anfield.

