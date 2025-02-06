Liverpool and Tottenham will go head-to-head in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash on Thursday night as they compete for a place at Wembley.

The first clash between the two sides saw Spurs claim a surprising 1-0 win thanks to a late goal from youngster Lucas Bergvall, who could easily have been sent off just minutes before, and now Arne Slot will be looking to exact revenge in front of a hyped Anfield crowd.

But both sides are dealing with their own injury issues as well as expectations, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up for the big game.

Liverpool Team News

Alexander-Arnold ruled out

Slot saw the team overcome a difficult fixture at the weekend in the Premier League as Liverpool claimed a 2-0 win over high-flying Bournemouth to put themselves six points clear at the top of the table.

But the result saw them lose influential defender Trent Alexander-Arnold to a knee injury and the England star will be unavailable for the second leg now. Outside of that though, the Dutch boss has got a fully fit squad to choose from.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Trent Alexander-Arnold Knee 09/02/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot provided an update on the squad ahead of the game.

“He [Trent] is going to miss the game tomorrow and we have to see if he is able to play on Sunday. But what we do know is that he is not available for tomorrow. “I think you saw that he left the pitch with a bit of a pain in his leg, so that’s why he misses the game tomorrow. “But he is already on the pitch, not with the team but with the rehab coach, so let’s see how long it is going to take. But he will not be available tomorrow.”

Liverpool Predicted XI

Bradley to replace Trent

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.

Liverpool Predicted Substitutes: Kelleher (GK), Quansah (DEF), Tsimikas (DEF), Endo (MID), Jones (MID), Morton (MID), Jota (FWD), Nunez (FWD), Chiesa (FWD).

Although Alexander-Arnold is unavailable for the game, Slot has a fully fit squad to choose from outside of that and is likely to go full strength. Conor Bradley should deputies in his place, while Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz should continue in attack despite £45m man Diogo Jota and £85m man Darwin Nunez being available once more.

Tottenham Team News

Vicario could return to action

It's been a miserable season so far for Tottenham but things may be beginning to look up as we enter the second half of the campaign after a relatively successful deadline day with the arrival of Mathys Tel.

The team still have a host of injury problems though with Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Wilson Odobert, Timo Werner and Brennand Johnson sidelined and joined now by Radu Dragusin. There is a suggestion that goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario could return from a broken ankle however, having returned to training all week, but Micky Van de Ven is unavailable.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Dominic Solanke Knee 22/02/2025 Cristian Romero Thigh 22/02/2025 Wilson Odobert Hamstring 16/02/2025 James Maddison Calf 09/02/2025 Destiny Udogie Hamstring 09/02/2025 Timo Werner Thigh 09/02/2025 Brennan Johnson Calf 09/02/2025 Micky Van de Ven Hamstring 09/02/2025 Radu Dragusin Knee No return date

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou shared an update on his squad ahead of the game.

"For availability from last week, everyone fine. Kevin [Danso] and Mathys [Tel] are both available and have trained. The rest of them, no one available for tomorrow. "With Micky, and Romero to a certain extent, I kind of feel we have to be conservative with them. Micky got through the game (against Elfsborg last Thursday) alright but I don’t think he feels ready for the step up in intensity to the Premier League. "Having Kevin in is a massive bonus for us. (Van de Ven) hasn’t reinjured the injury. I think we feel and he feels we need to get more into him."

Tottenham Predicted XI

Tel to start on bench

Tottenham Predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Davies, Gray; Bentancur, Sarr, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.

Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Kinsky (GK), Spence (DEF), Reguilon (DEF), Cassanova (DEF), Bissouma (MID), Olusesi (MID), Tel (FWD), Moore (FWD), Scarlett (FWD).

With a chance to reach a first cup final under Postecoglou, Spurs are likely to go as strong as they can despite their severe injury issues. Vicario could return to the side in place of Antonin Kinsky while debutant Kevin Danso should come into the side.

Mathys Tel is likely to be on the bench after joining on deadline day on loan with an option to buy worth £45m.