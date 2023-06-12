It is time for Liverpool to bounce back from a disappointing season that saw them finish 22 points off title winning Manchester City and four points out side the Champions League places. Expect early business so that Jurgen Klopp has a full squad ready to go for pre-season in July.

Where do they want to strengthen?

The midfield is a real focus area for Liverpool recruitment staff and plans have been shaping up through May in preparation for this moment. The situation reads that they intend to sign three players for the centre of the park.

The other big thing for Jurgen Klopp is to have a new centre-back brought in after the club were exposed at times when first-choice players were missing last season.

Who could they sign?

The first priority was to win the battle for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister but at the same time that pursuit began they were also looking for a quick decision at Bayern Munich over Ryan Gravenberch. They have been keen to sign Mason Mount but accepted some time ago that was not looking positive.

As the club have begun to refocus since giving up on Jude Bellingham a couple of months back, they have also stepped up interest in Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach, with reports suggesting he could be available for £34m but Khephren Thuram is a player they have scouted extensively for some time and Joao Palhinha is on the list but has not been actively pursued yet. Matheus Nunes remains someone of interest along with Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse. Moises Caicedo has been linked but there are concerns over his price-tag at a time when they are looking for good value.

New sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is working in tandem with Klopp to accelerate plans around targets the club have set out.

One dream signing this summer?

Gravenberch is one that Klopp has had his eye on for a while and his traits in the centre of the park would be ideal to bringing this side a sense of connection that was missing last season. He is only 21 but his technical ability combined with positional awareness would be perfectly suited to how Klopp would aim to mould him.

Biggest challenge this summer?

Making early signings. Liverpool need the first four weeks of this window to go well so that they are fully prepared for the new season. Early setbacks will spark fresh concerns about satisfying Klopp’s plea for his new players to be on board in plenty of time for the new campaign to kick off. If their early targets do not work out, Liverpool will need to react quickly.