Liverpool are looking to bring Kylian Mbappe to Anfield this summer and transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT the latest update surrounding the Reds' remarkable pursuit.

Mbappe is said to want out of Paris Saint-Germain, with Liverpool throwing their hat in the ring as a potential suitor for the 2018 World Cup winner.

In what would be not only one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer, but also of all-time, Liverpool are looking to offer the wantaway Mbappe refuge in Merseyside.

The 2019/20 Premier League winners are in talks with PSG over a move for Mbappe, as per a report over the weekend in The Daily Mirror.

It's claimed in the story that Liverpool are looking to bring the ex-Monaco man to Anfield for one season, before allowing him to leave for Real Madrid on a free transfer next year.

Such a move would allow PSG - who want rid of Mbappe this summer - to bag some sort of fee for the forward, while offering the Frenchman a chance to remain in Europe for the next 12 months.

It comes after the 24-year-old refused to meet with representatives of Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal over a proposed £259 million move, with Liverpool hoping their negotiations won't go the same way.

What has Dean Jones said about Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones provided the latest update in regard to Mbappe's future.

On the Paris-born star, Jones said: “I would be amazed if Liverpool got Mbappe to be honest and I’m sure I’m not alone on that. And I have heard a few whispers that Real Madrid will get involved in this very soon.

“If any English team goes for Mbappe right now they have to go all in, put everything on the table for him, and leave no doubt that you are giving him the best possible offer you can.

“Of course, there are reservations around Liverpool going for a player that is considered by many as the best in the world.

“Even short term you are looking at silly numbers financially and you also have to throw in the fact you will not get a free run at him.

“Liverpool backing out of Jude Bellingham interest earlier in the year is a bit of a warning sign that there can be intent around deals without any real business to be done - but of course this would be different level and if he’s available on a one-year deal its a possibility you cannot overlook.

“With that in mind, you just know that Chelsea, Manchester United maybe Manchester City too would all have an eye how this opens up.

“Chelsea for sure know the terms needed and that’s just Todd Boehly making sure he doesn’t miss out on a golden nugget.”

What's next for Liverpool this summer?

Unquestionably an unrealistic target for Liverpool, hopes of landing Mbappe's signature may be cut short, but that doesn't mean the Reds' transfer business is complete for the summer.

Jurgen Klopp remains keen to bolster his midfield options, with Southampton's Romeo Lavia viewed as a key target in the centre of the park.

Liverpool have already seen one offer worth £37 million rejected for the combative midfielder, as talk of a second bid starts to pick up pace.

Southampton are said to want closer to £50 million for Lavia's services, with Liverpool and various other Premier League sides looking to bring their asking price as low as possible.