Liverpool are interested in signing Atalanta duo Ederson and Teun Koopmeiners, as Arne Slot looks to bolster his midfield options ahead of the new season.

The pair of midfielders enjoyed excellent campaigns in 2023/24, leading the Italian club to a fourth-placed finish in Serie A and a Europa League triumph. Both players featured in 34 league games or more, often forming the double pivot that anchored Gian Piero Gasperini's back three.

Victory in Dublin over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final has brought several of Atalanta's key players to the attention of the continent's top clubs, and according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Liverpool are eyeing up both of the Bergamo side's integral midfielders. However, the Reds are expected to face competition from Juventus, who are also said to be targeting Koopmeiners and Ederson.

Liverpool Want Atalanta Pair

Slot will be looking to add to his current cohort of midfielders

Replacing the dynastic reign of Jurgen Klopp, Slot has arrived on Merseyside with a difficult job. The Dutchman has the task of continuing Klopp's work, in what could be a turbulent time as the next iteration of Liverpool develops.

Last summer, the northwest club revamped their midfield, moving the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho on, and signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Waturo Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. Despite this midfield functioning to a level that allowed Liverpool to compete in the title race, it ultimately failed to produce the goods as Klopp's men came up short and finished third.

Slot will be on the hunt for further midfield reinforcements this summer, with a more natural defensive midfielder and another creative player on the agenda. Ederson and Koopmeiners fit the bill, with the former excelling on the defensive side of the game, while the latter boasts the technical guile and flair to thrive in the final third.

According to Tutto Juve, the Atalanta duo are 'in Liverpool's sights'. Corriere dello Sport note that Koopmeiners is valued at £51 million by Atalanta, while they will demand around £47 million for Ederson. Juventus are said to be interested, but that rough £100m valuation could prove too excessive for the Old Lady, potentially giving Liverpool an edge in the battle to sign the two players.

Ederson was at the heart of Atalanta's success last season, screening the back three effectively, while still managing to score seven times in 53 appearances in all competitions. The 24-year-old Brazilian arrived in Europe in 2022, signing for Italian outfit Salernitana, and after two and a half years in Serie A, may be ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

As for Koopmeiners, the Dutchman has impressed in Italy and previously in the Eredivisie for AZ Alkmaar for several years now, and scored 15 goals last season for La Dea.

Koopmeiners and Ederson's 2023/24 Serie A Statistics Stat Koopmeiners Ederson Appearances 34 36 Goals 12 6 Assists 5 1 Shots Per 90 Minutes 1.78 1.19 Key Passes Per 90 Minutes 2.05 0.56 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 1.68 3.89

Slot Looking to be Active This Summer

The Reds are being linked with a number of players

With the new season just over two months away from commencing, Slot has a lot of work to do in a short space of time in the transfer window, to build his squad as he looks to replicate the success of his predecessor.

As per the volume of reports linking Liverpool to players, it appears the former Feyenoord man is eager to get to work. Links to Koopmeiners and Ederson follow rumours circulating that the Reds are interested in the likes of Ollie Watkins, Levi Colwill, Leny Yoro, Willian Pacho and Rodrygo.

Statistics via FBRef - as of 05/06/2024