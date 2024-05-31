Highlights Liverpool are eyeing Willian Pacho of Eintracht Frankfurt for a centre-back position, post Joel Matip's departure.

Pacho is another star to have emerged from Bundesliga conveyor belt, attracting interest from the Reds due to some strong performances.

Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie is not a realistic target for Liverpool as they focus on Pacho as a key transfer prospect.

Liverpool are in the market for a centre-back with Joel Matip set to depart the Reds at the end of next month after some stellar service at Anfield, as Arne Slot aims to make a superb first impression on Merseyside with some superb recruitment that could see Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League. And Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Willian Pacho of Eintracht Frankfurt is a name carries 'substance' - though a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie is not going to happen.

Pacho joined Frankfurt last summer from Belgian side Royal Antwerp, and has shone with the Bundesliga club coming sixth in the German top-flight, where he played almost every league game possible for the Deutsche Bank Park outfit. That inevitably has led to interest from the English top-flight - and Liverpool could source a deal to bring him to the red half of Merseyside.

Willian Pacho: Transfer News Latest

The defender has been outstanding for Frankfurt this season

Links to Pacho have stemmed throughout the month, with reports as early as two weeks ago suggesting that Liverpool could be making a move for the Ecuadorian in the summer transfer window amid Matip's exit.

Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT earlier in May that Pacho was one of the players that Liverpool were monitoring, with the Reds being 'attentive' to his situation at Frankfurt - and they appreciate the club's stars due to the way that the German outfit play.

Willian Pacho's Bundesliga statistics - Frankfurt squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 1st Assists 2 =5th Clearances Per Game 4.2 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.4 =1st Match rating 6.74 =6th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 31/05/2024

Pacho, who is 'world-class' with his box defending according to Frankfurt coach Dino Topmoller, is the latest star to have come through the conveyor belt in the Bundesliga following his move last summer, and his name is certainly one to keep an eye on for the coming weeks, especially with Arne Slot in desperate need of a new defender amid Matip's departure and Ibrahima Konate's late run of poor form to end the season.

Jacobs: "There is Substance to Willian Pacho"

The Reds have seemingly set their sights on the Ecuadorian

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that the Reds are in the market for a centre-back; but whilst they appreciate Leverkusen duo Jonathan Tah and Hincapie, they will snub the pair in favour of a move for Pacho. He said:

"We know that Liverpool want a centre-back, and there is substance to the Willian Pacho links. I'm told that Jonathan Tah and Piero Hincapie are not players that Liverpool are going to proceed with. "Hincapie is the one that we constantly hear linked with Liverpool, but there's never really been anything substantial to that. "First of all, even though he's not played week in week out, Leverkusen don't want to sell Hincapie, and he's contracted until 2027. "But sources that I speak to about Hincapie and Liverpool - on the Liverpool side - very much dismiss the idea that they've ever really been close to signing Hincapie, so that one is not going to happen."

A Move For Pacho May be Due to Leverkusen Success

A deal will be harder to orchestrate

Hincapie and Tah were instrumental in Leverkusen's domestic double and run to the Europa League final, providing the base for their forward players to shine and leave them with just one loss all season in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pacho appeared in all but one of Frankfurt's Bundesliga games this season.

But with Champions League football on offer under Xabi Alonso next season, that may well be a reason to turn their attentions to Pacho next season with negotiations likely to be easier to conduct.

Related Joe Gomez and Luis Diaz Open to Leaving Liverpool The Saudi Pro League are now targeting star players in their prime

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.