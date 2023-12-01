Highlights Liverpool have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe by some sections of the media.

The 24-year-old has reportely frustrated his current employers after verbally agreeing to join Real Madrid at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Meanwhile, the Reds could begin talks with a 31-year-old star of their own at Anfield in 2024.

Liverpool’s links to signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe don’t have any substance, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides an internal verdict from Anfield and across Europe on the forward’s potential next destination.

Jurgen Klopp refreshed his midfield during the 2023 summer transfer window but could now seek additions to his impressive attacking options for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Reds have made a positive start to the Premier League this term and are significantly improving on their fifth-place finish during the 2022/23 season. Liverpool have already undergone a significant revamp in recent months but could again be prepared to splash the cash if the opportunity arises.

Liverpool’s summer business

Liverpool focused on rebuilding their midfield at Anfield during the 2023 summer transfer window, having seen some of their most experienced players depart Anfield before the start of the 2023/24 season. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita departed the club, whilst Arthur Melo returned to Juventus after his unsuccessful loan spell. Meanwhile, the Reds acquired the signatures of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch at a total spend of a reported £146m.

Those additions had brought life and energy into Klopp’s squad, with Liverpool finding themselves firmly in a Premier League title race one-third of the way through the season. However, the Merseyside giants’ focus on rebuilding their midfield still leaves their defence and attack shorter in numbers than they had hoped, with the club unable to find an alternative replacement for Roberto Firmino, who also left at the expiry of his contract in the summer of 2023.

Of course, Liverpool possess the forward options of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Ben Doak, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. However, they would still have liked to add some senior experience in the centre-forward spot. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that six-time European Cup winners have been linked with a move for arguably the globe’s best-attacking talent.

According to TEAMtalk, the sale of Salah during the summer of 2024 could open the door for Liverpool to sign Mbappe from PSG. Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad were prepared to pay up to £200m for Salah in 2023, but the Reds rejected any proposals from the reigning Saudi Pro League champions.

Meanwhile, PSG became upset with Mbappe when it emerged he had a verbal agreement in place to join Real Madrid at the end of the 2023/24 season. The one-time World Cup winner has clashed with the Ligue 1 giants’ owners, and he is reportedly now set to leave for free. However, Liverpool Echo writer Dave Powell has hinted that a move to Anfield for Mbappe is unlikely, given the fees and costs it would take to sign the 24-year-old.

Kylian Mbappe - vs PSG 2023/24 Ligue 1 squad (01-12-23) Output Squad ranking Overall rating 8.04 1st Goals 14 1st Assists 2 =3rd Shots per game 4.9 1st Dribbles per gsme 2.3 2nd Fouled per game 1.6 1st Stats according to WhoScored

Ben Jacobs on Mbappe to Liverpool

Jacobs claims that Liverpool's links to signing Mbappe have no substance. The Reds haven’t tried to sign the forward in the past and don’t plan to try in the future, with the general acceptance across European football being that he will join Real Madrid if he leaves PSG. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's the same for Kylian Mbappe [links having no substance]. The Liverpool links don't have anything in them. They haven't tried in the past and don't plan to try in the future. There's much acceptance in the industry regarding where Mbappe is going next. The feeling is that should he not stay at PSG, that will still be Real Madrid. But, like Bellingham, it's also about the feasibility of a signing like that. Remember, Liverpool pulled out of signing Bellingham because there's not just the fee but the wages and the agent's fees. It would be the same for Mbappe as well.”

Liverpool transfer news

With 2024 on the horizon, transfer rumours ahead of the winter and summer transfer windows are already emerging, with Liverpool being one of Europe's most talked about clubs. Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (22nd November) that the Reds could begin talks with Salah over his future at Anfield in the new year.

The journalist claims that Liverpool and the Egypt international have yet to open discussions, but both parties are expected to remain respectful of each other. Salah’s current contract at Anfield expires at the end of the 2024/25 season, meaning that the 19-time English champions must consider an offer if he doesn’t pen fresh terms in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, The Standard reports that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur join Liverpool in their interest in signing OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo. The 23-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 during the 2023/24 campaign and could be available for around £39m. Todibo is keen on a move to the Premier League but will seek assurances over his playing time, having recently broken into the France squad ahead of Euro 2024 next summer.