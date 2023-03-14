Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has left himself 'open to offers from elsewhere' and it looks like he will be leaving the club this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The £130,000 per-week midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, and a new deal seems unlikely at this stage.

Liverpool transfer news - Naby Keita

Liverpool signed Keita for a then-club record deal of £48m, as per BBC, from Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig.

Reports from Italy have recently claimed that both Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Keita when his contract expires at the end of the season.

It's a shame it hasn't quite worked out for Keita at Liverpool considering the fee they paid for him from RB Leipzig, but it's clear to see that injuries have hindered his chances of succeeding at Anfield.

The 28-year-old has missed more than 80 games through injury since joining Liverpool in 2018.

A report from Germany claimed that Jurgen Klopp stopped Keita from joining his former club Leipzig in the January transfer window.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher once labelled Keita the 'strangest player' he's ever seen. He said: "He is the strangest player I’ve ever seen. I will watch him play and not be convinced, then I’ll go on Twitter and someone’s put some stats up. And you think he almost ticks the boxes for all that if you’re crunching the numbers."

What has O'Rourke said about Keita?

Speaking on the chances of Keita staying at Liverpool beyond the summer, O'Rourke has suggested that there's a strong chance he leaves the club upon the expiration of his contract.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think maybe that ship has sailed. Keita hasn't signed a new contract. There were talks going on but they obviously haven't come to fruition.

"I think Keita is leaving himself open to offers from elsewhere. There's been interest from Germany and Italy as well. I think all signals point to an exit from Anfield.

"He's not been in the team in recent weeks either after getting a run a couple of months ago. I think it's been a disappointing time at Anfield overall and it does look like he will be leaving on a free transfer."

Should Liverpool allow Keita to leave?

Considering Keita's injury record, it doesn't make sense to offer him a new deal, especially considering the wages he is on.

Keita has started just three Premier League games this season, playing 293 minutes, as per FBref.

Promising youngster Stefan Bajcetic has burst onto the scene this season, meaning Keita has fallen even further down the pecking order.