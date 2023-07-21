Liverpool have been boosted in their pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch as he 'would be interested' in sealing a move to Anfield, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT what stage negotiations are at with Bayern Munich.

With Saudi Arabian big-spenders raiding the Reds, boss Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on finding replacements for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool transfer news - Ryan Gravenberch

According to Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy, Gravenberch has been on Liverpool's radar for a prolonged period of time and they could up the ante in their pursuit as they look to fill the void being left by Fabinho.

The respected journalist suggests the Reds have already spoken to the central midfielder's representatives ahead of potentially attempting to lure him away from Bayern.

Gravenberch only headed to the Allianz Arena after a £20million deal was struck with Eredivisie giants Ajax last year.

But the 21-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a key member of Bayern's squad and was restricted to just 937 minutes of action during the 2022/23 campaign.

A lack of game-time resulted in Gravenberch admitting that he would be open to heading onto pastures new, while Liverpool are not his only admirers.

It is understood that Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli are interested in the Netherlands international, but he would prefer to head to the Premier League if he leaves Bayern.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk recently told GIVEMESPORT that the reigning Bundesliga champions could be open to selling Gravenberch despite initially intending to retain his services.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Gravenberch?

Jacobs understands that Gravenberch, who registered 25 goal contributions in 103 appearances during his time on Ajax's books, would be keen to head to Liverpool if they head to the negotiating table.

But the reliable journalist is aware that the Merseyside outfit have not upped the ante in their pursuit of the £152,000-per-week man yet.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Ryan Gravenberch would be interested in a move to Liverpool. Bayern's starting position was that they didn't want to sell him.

"But Gravenberch was not particularly happy under Julian Nagelsmann. Even though Thomas Tuchel is in charge now, the player may be quite open to that move. It's just a case of whether Bayern are prepared to sell. No headway has been made yet."

What's next for Liverpool?

According to The Guardian, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has emerged as the latest big-name to be linked with a move to Liverpool.

The report suggests the Ligue 1 giants are open to sanctioning the Italy international's departure, despite making 38 appearances last season, if a suitable offer is tabled ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

Although Cheick Doucoure has worked his way onto Klopp's radar, Crystal Palace have made it clear that they are unwilling to sell him for less than £70million.

Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara have also been identified as targets.

Liverpool are preparing to make a formal approach for Southampton talisman Romeo Lavia after being convinced that he is sold on a move to Anfield.