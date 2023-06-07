Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho could be allowed to leave Anfield despite the Reds being 'adamant' that he will not be sold, RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp will be handed the opportunity to sanction incomings and outgoings when the summer transfer window officially opens for business.

Liverpool transfer news - Fabio Carvalho

According to Football Insider, RB Leipzig are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Carvalho and are preparing to return to Liverpool with a second bid.

The report suggests the Merseyside giants have already indicated they are reluctant to offload the winger, having already rejected a £10million offer from the Bundesliga side, but he does not feature in Klopp's plans for next season.

Burnley, who are preparing for Premier League football's return to Turf Moor after winning the Championship title, are also keeping tabs on Carvalho's situation.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers or former employers Fulham could become an alternative option despite the 20-year-old being determined to become a success at Liverpool.

It is understood that Liverpool are assessing potential loan moves after it has become clear that Carvalho is desperate to secure an increased amount of game-time.

What has Ste Hoare said about Carvalho?

Hoare has admitted he would not be surprised if Carvalho is allowed to move onto pastures new despite Liverpool insisting the Portugal under-21 international will not head through the exit door on a permanent basis.

The RedmenTV presenter believes the Merseyside giants could change their stance if a bid worth upwards of £20million is lodged, while a buyback clause could also be inserted into a potential deal.

Hoare told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think it's beyond the realms that he will be sold. I know that Liverpool are adamant and various Liverpool sources are saying he's not for sale. Jurgen Klopp kind of hinted that in a press conference.

"But I wouldn't be shocked if he was sold. I think they would want at least £20million for him and then maybe a buyback clause as well. I know Liverpool are saying he is not for sale, but I'm not quite sure he's not."

Does Carvalho want to leave Liverpool?

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Carvalho is unhappy at Liverpool and has grown frustrated after failing to break into the forefront of Klopp's plans.

That is understandable considering the former Fulham man has been restricted to just eight minutes of Premier League action since November, emphasising that he is out-of-favour under Klopp.

Having seen Liverpool pay £5million plus add-ons for his services last year, Carvalho would have been expecting more opportunities to shine at Anfield.

But that has not been the case despite Sofascore data highlighting that he got his name on the scoresheet, on average, every 178 minutes during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Although Carvalho may be seeking a fresh challenge, Liverpool are in the driving seat when it comes to negotiations as his £40,000-per-week contract still has four years to run.